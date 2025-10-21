Presidio Launches Resonate, an Agentic AI-Powered Media Lake for Sports, Media and Entertainment

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading technology services and solutions provider, today announced the launch of Resonate, a next-generation all-in-one content platform, integrated with AWS Media Lake and powered by agentic AI. Designed for the sports, media and entertainment industries, Resonate enables organizations to intelligently connect, analyze and activate vast volumes of media content — from live broadcasts to deep historical archives — within a single, cloud-native platform.

Resonate autonomously discovers, enriches and packages media assets in real time, enabling faster content production, multi-platform distribution and new monetization opportunities. The platform addresses long-standing industry challenges such as locating and reusing archived assets, automating metadata generation and accelerating content preparation for downstream workflows.

“Resonate represents a new standard for how media organizations harness their content,” said Roger Sherwood, Industry Practice Director at Presidio. “Together with AWS, we have built a media intelligence foundation where agentic AI connects archives, metadata and live feeds to automate content discovery, streamline production workflows and uncover new opportunities for engagement and monetization.”

Key capabilities of Resonate include:

Real-time highlight creation and automated distribution: Delivers clips within minutes by automating formatting and delivery across broadcast, OTT and social platforms.

Delivers clips within minutes by automating formatting and delivery across broadcast, OTT and social platforms. Agentic AI-powered content surfacing: Identifies optimal clips, angles and related assets across video, audio, images and documents in real time.

Identifies optimal clips, angles and related assets across video, audio, images and documents in real time. Semantic and contextual search: Instantly locates assets by concept, event or sentiment.

Instantly locates assets by concept, event or sentiment. AI-powered metadata enrichment and orchestration: Reduces per-asset processing costs.

Reduces per-asset processing costs. Geo-redundant storage with automated governance: Ensures compliance, resilience and long-term retention.



As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Presidio leverages AWS’s global infrastructure, advanced AI/ML capabilities and industry-specific solutions to deliver measurable business outcomes. Presidio with the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center (GenAIIC) Partner Innovation Alliance (PIA) helps accelerate the development of next-generation media solutions, giving customers access to secure, scalable and innovative cloud technologies. Together, Presidio and AWS are empowering organizations to unlock new revenue streams, enhance operational efficiency and deliver more engaging audience experiences.

Resonate will be showcased during NAB New York 2025, October 22-23. For more information about Presidio Resonate, visit https://www.presidio.com/industries/sports-media-entertainment.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio’s expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.