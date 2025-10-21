eXp Realty Launches Mira, an Exclusive AI Business Assistant Built To Transform Agent Productivity







BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centricTM real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the launch of MiraTM, an advanced AI-powered business assistant designed to fundamentally streamline how agents access information and run their businesses. The announcement was made during the opening General Session at eXpcon Miami, eXp Realty’s premiere real estate event.

"Mira is more than an AI assistant; it's a massive competitive advantage for our agents," said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “Our agents now have instant visibility into the health of their business—right at their fingertips. That clarity unlocks more time for what really moves the needle: building relationships, closing deals, and scaling their business with purpose and speed.”

Mira combines natural language processing with eXp’s proprietary, real-time data and systems to give agents personalized answers and actionable insights in seconds, via voice or text in three languages, English, French or Spanish. By unifying multiple tools and eXp data into one simple platform, Mira eliminates wasted time and reduces complexity in the agent experience.

Mira instantly empowers agents to:

Check their cap status in real time

Monitor FLQAs and revenue share progress

View upcoming payouts in seconds

Navigate directly to eXp tools with single sign-on

“Our vision for Mira goes beyond answering simple questions — it’s about becoming the strategic co-pilot for every agent,” said Sumanth Kamath, Chief Technology Officer, eXp Realty. “By combining cutting-edge AI with eXp’s powerful, agent-centric data ecosystem, we are creating an assistant that grows with every agent and helps them succeed at scale, regardless of their tenure or market.”

Mira is available today to all eXp Realty residential agents in the U.S. and Canada.

To learn more about Mira, visit mira.exprealty.com.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 82,000 agents across 29 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected functionality, adoption, performance, benefits, and impact of Mira on agent productivity, business efficiency, or competitive positioning; anticipated enhancements or future capabilities of the product; and the Company’s broader technology strategy and innovation roadmap. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in technology development, data security or privacy risks, agent adoption rates, system reliability, integration challenges, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

