eXp Realty Launches eXp Sports & Entertainment, Defining the Standard for High-Profile Client Service





BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today at eXpcon Miami, eXp Realty’s premier real estate conference, announced the official launch of eXp Sports & Entertainment, a new division within eXp Luxury designed to define the standard for and elevate real estate service for high-profile clientele.

The new division equips eligible agents with specialized certification, exclusive branding assets, and a powerful, discrete global network built for the demands of clients in professional sports and entertainment.

“The Sports and Entertainment segment requires a unique level of confidence, discretion, and specialized knowledge,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “This launch is a direct response to our agents' desire to dominate lucrative niche markets. By embedding eXp Sports & Entertainment within our successful Luxury platform, we're not just providing a credential, we’re providing the industry's most powerful framework for agents to build credibility, connect with key advisors, and confidently serve the world’s most demanding clientele.”

Purpose-Built for the High-Profile Client Ecosystem

eXp Sports & Entertainment empowers certified agents with everything they need to stand out and scale in this exclusive market:

Exclusive Brand Identity: Members gain immediate access to the official eXp Sports & Entertainment mark, design suite, and marketing assets that instantly elevate their professional image with luxury-level trust.

Members gain immediate access to the official eXp Sports & Entertainment mark, design suite, and marketing assets that instantly elevate their professional image with luxury-level trust. Pro-Level Content & Collateral: The division provides ready-to-use listing decks, social templates, and presentations purpose-built for the unique needs of the Sports & Entertainment clientele, from local leagues to professional athletes and celebrity influencers.

The division provides ready-to-use listing decks, social templates, and presentations purpose-built for the unique needs of the Sports & Entertainment clientele, from local leagues to professional athletes and celebrity influencers. Elite Certification & Recognition: Agents earn the credential defining expertise in high-profile real estate through the mandatory Sports & Entertainment Certification Course. This includes directory designation and a verified badge in the global eXp Luxury network.

Agents earn the credential defining expertise in high-profile real estate through the mandatory Sports & Entertainment Certification Course. This includes directory designation and a verified badge in the global eXp Luxury network. Continuous Education & Masterminds: Members participate in 2x monthly masterminds with elite agents, athlete advisors, general managers, and entertainment insiders, focusing on strategy, client care, and the Winning Mindset of top performers.

Members participate in 2x monthly masterminds with elite agents, athlete advisors, general managers, and entertainment insiders, focusing on strategy, client care, and the Winning Mindset of top performers. Opportunity Resources & Networking: Members access a High-Value Global Network, including curated partnerships with athlete advisors, entertainment attorneys, and wealth planners. This is bolstered by toolkits, industry databases, and a pre-vetted concierge/relocation vendor directory to help source and win new clients.



“eXp is once again raising the bar for specialization. For an agent focused on high-profile clients, having a certified, recognized brand, backed by a global network, is the ultimate competitive advantage,” said Wendy Forsythe, Chief Marketing Officer, eXp Realty.

For more information about the eXp Sports and Entertainment Division and how to join, visit join.expluxury.com/sports-and-entertainment .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 82,000 agents across 29 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com.

