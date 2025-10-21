AL Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Renews Investigation Into the Proposed Sale of Air Lease Corporation to Institutional Investors

MONSEY, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP has renewed its investigation into the fairness of the proposed sale of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) (“Air Lease”) for $65.00 per share in cash to a new holding company owned by Sumitomo Corporation, SMBC Aviation Capital Limited, and investment vehicles affiliated with Apollo and Brookfield.

On October 15, 2025, AL filed a preliminary proxy with the SEC concerning the proposed sale.

Based on our review of the preliminary proxy, we have renewed our investigation into whether there are any undisclosed potential conflicts of interest.

Additionally, we remain concerned that the sale price is well below the target price of $72.00 per share set on August 6, 2025, by Wall Street analyst Jamie Baker of J.P. Morgan. Further, it has been observed that the sale appears to be at a discount to book value.

If you remain an Air Lease shareholder and question the fairness of the price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/air-lease-corporation/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com