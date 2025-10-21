Robinson Helicopter Launches "Climb Higher" Book: 21 Stories and Stunning Imagery of Grit and Innovation

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), the world's leading manufacturer of civil helicopters, has commissioned husband-and-wife team of photographer and book developer Jon Davison and writer Jude Brazendale to capture the vivid images and compelling stories of its dealers, owners, and operators around the globe for a new book. This photographic narrative, a key part of Robinson Helicopter’s Climb Higher Series, is an expansive look at the extraordinary ways Robinson helicopters are put to work. The book will be available first at European Rotors in November 2025 and through Robinson Helicopter Company in January 2026 for $59.99 USD.

For a preview of the book’s featured missions, watch an exclusive video of Davison’s visit with Chinook Helicopters, a Robinson operator in British Columbia since 1989, here.

Over the course of seven months, Davison followed and documented the lives of 21 Robinson operators who have built entire careers, industries, and livelihoods on the strength of their helicopters. From the snow-capped peaks of British Columbia to the sprawling landscapes of agricultural business in Australia and the critical missions of natural disaster response in the United States, the book provides an intimate look at the demanding missions performed by Robinson helicopters, proving their reputation as essential workhorses.

“For over 50 years, the Robinson name has been synonymous with making helicopter ownership and operation accessible for a broad spectrum of industries and individuals,” said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company. “This book is a celebration of the human spirit and ingenuity demonstrated by our operators all around the world. It documents how they leverage the accessibility, versatility, and reliability of our aircraft to get jobs done in challenging conditions and tough missions, often continuing the legacy across generations in their operations.”

In this book, Davison’s photography, alongside Brazendale’s writing, paints a striking picture of the versatility, reliability, and accessibility that define Robinson aircraft across every corner of the world.

“From starting this unique project in October 2024, then shooting and interviewing twenty-one operators worldwide, to its completion, has taken exactly 12 months. In that time, we experienced the colorful and exciting world of Robinson helicopter operators hard at work," said Davison with his wife and partner in creating the book, Brazendale. “From alpine vistas to farmscapes, pristine beaches and urban sprawls, we look forward to sharing our portrayal of the Robinson brand in Climb Higher, the Book. The images and stories truly show the versatility of the R22, R44, and R66, and the variety of environments in which these remarkable helicopters operate.”

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has been at the forefront of the helicopter industry by delivering safety-enhancing technologies, including OEM-designed crash-resistant fuel cells, 4K cockpit video cameras, autopilot systems, impact-resistant windshields, and NVG-compatible cockpits. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient manned and unmanned helicopters in the industry. For additional information, visit www.robinsonheli.com.

