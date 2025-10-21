LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
21 October 2025
FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(the "Company")
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
The Company has been notified that on 21 October 2025, David Hughes, the Chief Investment Officer of Foresight Group and a person discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMR”) in the Company, made a charitable donation to the Charities Aid Foundation (the “Trust”), a registered charity, by way of a gift for nil consideration of 300,000 ordinary shares of Nil Par Value each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) (the “Gift“).
Neither David Hughes nor any Person Closely Associated with him is a trustee of the Trust and none of the Ordinary Shares the subject matter of the Gift are held in the Trust on behalf of David Hughes or on behalf of any Person Closely Associated with him. Following the Gift, David Hughes retains 2,096,250 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 which has effect in English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
|Enquiries:
Foresight Group Holdings Limited
Jo-anna Nicolle, Company Secretary
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 3667 8100
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|David Hughes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Investment Officer, Partner
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Foresight Group Holdings Limited
|b)
|LEI
|213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of nil par value
|Identification code
|ISIN: GG00BMD8MJ76
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of beneficial interest in shares by way of a gift
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|NIL
|300,000
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|300,000
|- Price
|NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21 October 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
|g)
|Additional Information