LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

21 October 2025

FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(the "Company")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company has been notified that on 21 October 2025, David Hughes, the Chief Investment Officer of Foresight Group and a person discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMR”) in the Company, made a charitable donation to the Charities Aid Foundation (the “Trust”), a registered charity, by way of a gift for nil consideration of 300,000 ordinary shares of Nil Par Value each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) (the “Gift“).

Neither David Hughes nor any Person Closely Associated with him is a trustee of the Trust and none of the Ordinary Shares the subject matter of the Gift are held in the Trust on behalf of David Hughes or on behalf of any Person Closely Associated with him. Following the Gift, David Hughes retains 2,096,250 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 which has effect in English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a)



Name David Hughes 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status Chief Investment Officer, Partner b)



Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a)



Name Foresight Group Holdings Limited b)



LEI 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of nil par value Identification code ISIN: GG00BMD8MJ76 b)



Nature of the transaction



Disposal of beneficial interest in shares by way of a gift c)



Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NIL 300,000



d)



Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 300,000 - Price NIL e)



Date of the transaction



21 October 2025 f)



Place of the transaction



Outside of a trading venue g) Additional Information



