Stars in the Sky Galaxy Unite to Overcome Wish-Making Chaos

Charleston, SC, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Making Wishes Come True from a Stars Point-of-View, readers are transported to the enchanting Sky Galaxy, where two stars, Glimmer and Sparkle, face an unexpected challenge. As wishes from children on Earth flood in, the stars quickly realize they are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of dreams to fulfill. The weight of responsibility becomes heavy, leading to stress and uncertainty. Determined to find a solution, Glimmer and Sparkle devise a clever plan to enlist the help of their wise friend, Mr. Mooney. Together, they embark on a thrilling adventure through the Star Galaxy, navigating whimsical challenges and delightful surprises.



Throughout their journey, Glimmer, Sparkle, and Mr. Mooney learn the invaluable lessons of teamwork and friendship. Each character contributes unique strengths, showcasing how collaboration can transform chaos into harmony. Nicole Tirado structured the narrative to emphasize the importance of supporting one another, especially during difficult times. The story beautifully illustrates that when friends come together, they can overcome any obstacle.



With captivating illustrations and a heartwarming narrative, Making Wishes Come True from a Stars Point-of-View engages young readers, igniting their imaginations while imparting essential life lessons. Nicole Tirado's enlightening exploration of unity and resilience resonates with children, encouraging them to appreciate the magic that unfolds when friends join forces. This tale is not just about stars and wishes; it is a celebration of the power of teamwork and the joy of helping one another.



Join Glimmer, Sparkle, and Mr. Mooney on their unforgettable journey, and discover how collaboration can illuminate even the darkest skies.



Making Wishes Come True from a Stars Point-of-View is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.





About the Author: Nicole Tirado is a dedicated wife and mother of two wonderful children, Dax and Zoe. With over twenty years of teaching experience, she remains passionate about her role in the classroom. Her book, Making Wishes Come True from a Star's Point-of-View, originated in one of her fourth-grade classes as a way to demonstrate various writing strategies. Written entirely by hand in her writer’s notebook, this project reflects her love for writing and the creative possibilities it offers. Nicole aims to inspire both parents and teachers to engage children aged 5-12 in the joys of reading and writing.

