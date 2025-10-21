eXp University Launches Free AI Accelerator Series to Empower Agents with Automation Mastery





BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the launch of the eXp University AI Accelerator Series, a free, comprehensive training program designed to teach agents how to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to scale their businesses.

Starting October 28th, the eight-week series, which is part of eXp University's NeXt Agent technology training, will feature 11 top AI trainers and coaches demonstrating exactly how to use AI to delegate busywork, automate marketing, and generate consistent lead flow.

“Technology won’t replace agents, but agents who master technology will. That’s why we’re making this elite-level AI training accessible and free to every single agent in our ecosystem,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “This is more than just training; it’s a commitment to ensuring our agents have a massive, sustainable competitive advantage in a fast-evolving market. We are putting the most advanced tools and the top minds in AI directly into the hands of our agents, so they can stop reacting and start leading.”

Eight Weeks to AI Mastery and Automation

The eXp University AI Accelerator Series focuses on practical, repeatable systems for agents to delegate daily tasks and build high-converting systems. Over nine live sessions, agents will master key areas, including:

AI as Your Personal Assistant: The Art of AI Delegation, reclaiming time by letting AI handle busywork and building custom tools, presented by Ben Laube and Rachel Nead.

The Art of AI Delegation, reclaiming time by letting AI handle busywork and building custom tools, presented by Ben Laube and Rachel Nead. AI + Social Media: Transforming social platforms into client-generating machines with smart prompts and repeatable systems, presented by Jasper Champagne and Carrie Soave.

Transforming social platforms into client-generating machines with smart prompts and repeatable systems, presented by Jasper Champagne and Carrie Soave. AI + Automations + Vibe Coding: Autopiloting parts of your business, including building an AI-powered lead follow-up system that runs while you sleep, presented by Andres Quesada and Tali Prospert.

Autopiloting parts of your business, including building an AI-powered lead follow-up system that runs while you sleep, presented by Andres Quesada and Tali Prospert. AI + CRM (Lofty & BoldTrail): Turning CRMs into a profit engine by using AI to personalize messages, prioritize leads, and automate follow-ups, presented by Adam Gillespie and Sherri Johnson.

Turning CRMs into a profit engine by using AI to personalize messages, prioritize leads, and automate follow-ups, presented by Adam Gillespie and Sherri Johnson. AI + Marketing: Tools for Consistent Lead Flow, discovering the automated marketing systems top agents use to generate clients consistently, presented by Carrie Soave.

Tools for Consistent Lead Flow, discovering the automated marketing systems top agents use to generate clients consistently, presented by Carrie Soave. AI + Attraction: The AI Blueprint for Building Your Rev Share Legacy, using AI to build relationships and attract agents with personalized content, presented by Phil Stringer and Smita Singh.

The AI Blueprint for Building Your Rev Share Legacy, using AI to build relationships and attract agents with personalized content, presented by Phil Stringer and Smita Singh. AI + Teams: Increasing Team Production, not team chaos, by using AI to automate communication and streamline accountability, presented by Smita Singh and Seth Siegler.

Increasing Team Production, not team chaos, by using AI to automate communication and streamline accountability, presented by Smita Singh and Seth Siegler. AI Search Optimization: Making AI a Raving Fan for Referrals, by optimizing visibility so algorithms and clients can't stop referring you, presented by Phil Stringer.





“This is crucial technology training for our agents to grow their businesses. Our focus is not on what AI is, but exactly how to use it to drive closings now,” said Bryon Ellington, Chief Learning Officer at eXp Realty. “We’ve curated 11 of the best AI trainers, many of whom are top-producing eXp agents themselves, to show their exact playbook. This is a monumental differentiator for eXp, giving our agents custom GPTs, automation templates, and a skill set that directly translates into more income and more freedom. We hear, ‘Work smarter not harder’ all the time; this is how eXp agents learn to do just that.”

Agents can register for the free series today to accelerate their success with AI by visiting expuniversity.com/next-agent-2025-ai .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 82,000 agents across 29 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com.

