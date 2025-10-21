Toobit Brings Back Halloween Horror Hunt with $500,000 Prize Pool





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the return of its annual Halloween Horror Hunt. Running from October 28, 10:00 AM (UTC) to November 11, 10:00 AM (UTC), this yearly event features a $500,000 prize pool in USDT, crypto token airdrops, the latest tech gadgets, and exclusive time-limited Toobit merchandise.

An exclusive Early Bird registration period is available from October 21, 10:00 AM (UTC) to October 28, 9:59 AM (UTC). Traders who register during this time will be eligible to receive an additional 10 USDT bonus from a 20,000 USDT pool on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Halloween is a global celebration of thrills and surprises, and we wanted to bring that same energy to our trading community," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "The Halloween Horror Hunt is a gamified experience where traders can hunt for great rewards simply by engaging with our platform. With a half-million dollar prize pool, this is our way of giving back and making crypto trading even more exciting as we head into the end of the year."

Halloween Horror Hunt is split into two main activities, offering multiple ways for traders to win and upgrade their experience on the platform.

Event 1: Claim Crypto in the Great Pumpkin Patch

Traders can complete various tasks to earn Pumpkin Boxes. Prizes in these boxes range from popular crypto token airdrops and physical prizes including an iPhone 17 Pro 512GB, Apple Watch Series 11, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Event 2: Experience VIP Rewards in The Inner Circle

This referral challenge offers traders an immediate, tangible reward for building the community. The first 500 eligible traders who successfully invite at least three qualified friends will receive a one-month upgrade to VIP 1 status.

Registration is now open on the Halloween Horror Hunt page. More details of the event can be found on the announcement page.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

