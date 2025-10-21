Aura Launches “Aura Ink” Featuring E Ink Spectra™ 6, Delivering Unlimited Photos on Wireless Color ePaper Frames for the Home

BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink (8069.TW), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, today announced that Aura, a leading brand in premium digital picture frames, has introduced Aura Ink, a cordless connected photo frame leveraging the full color E Ink Spectra™ 6 platform. The 13.3-inch device delivers a print-like look, with the connectivity of a modern smart photo frame—demonstrating how E Ink’s color platforms enable new consumer experiences that are battery-efficient, ambient, and comfortable to view in any light.

The Aura Ink launch highlights several firsts for the connected photo category: a 0.6-inch ultra-slim profile, up to three months of battery life per charge, and a subtle front light that preserves the technology’s paper-like qualities while adapting to ambient conditions and shutting off at night. Battery life may vary based on factors such as the amount of time per day the front light is illuminated, image update frequency, WiFi strength, and more. Aura also employs their own proprietary dithering algorithm to expand Spectra 6’s color palette into millions of perceived tones, producing a vintage, photo-real effect that resonates with how people display images at home.

“Aura’s launch of a wireless, wall-friendly color ePaper frame is a milestone for the category and for E Ink,” said JM Hung, Vice President of E Ink. “Spectra 6 is unlocking a new generation of consumer products that look and feel like printed media, remaining readable, reflective, and incredibly power-efficient while staying connected and dynamic. We’re thrilled to partner with Aura as they bring this experience to their audience of photo lovers.”

The launch of Aura Ink expands E Ink’s reach into the connected home, demonstrating how color ePaper can enhance everyday décor and ambient surfaces while complementing E Ink’s established presence in eReaders, eNotes, retail signage, and wearables. With E Ink Spectra™ 6, Aura Ink draws power only when the front light is on and when images change, enabling multi-month battery life and cordless placement—a combination that redefines energy efficiency and industrial design flexibility. The frame’s softly lit, paper-like display also supports human-centric viewing, creating a calm, natural experience in any light.

Together, E Ink and Aura are driving sustainable innovation across new consumer categories, giving partners the ability to create products that are both beautiful and energy efficient. E Ink continues to invest in color ePaper materials, front-light integration, waveform tuning, and manufacturing scale to support partners across consumer and commercial markets. With E Ink Spectra™ 6, brands can design full-color, ultra-low-power displays that bring the visual richness of printed paper into the digital age, blending seamlessly into real-world environments.

E Ink’s sustainability credentials extend to its business model. The company’s operations are validated by the FTSE Russell Green Revenue Model, confirming that 100% of E Ink’s product sales qualify as green revenue. E Ink’s sustainability leadership also extends to the products it enables, including the new Aura Ink frame. The company has examined the environmental impact of various display technologies—paper, LCD screens, and ePaper displays. The results show that E Ink ePaper displays are approximately 12,000 times more efficient than LCDs and 60,000 times more efficient than traditional paper in terms of kilograms of CO₂ emissions. These findings highlight the sustainability benefits of low-power ePaper technology, allowing partners like Aura to deliver connected experiences that are visually rich and environmentally responsible.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink's electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink has been recognized for their efforts by receiving validation from Science-Based Targets (SBTi) and is listed in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Indexes. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

