Talkdesk partners with Databricks to power AI-driven customer experience automation

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk®, Inc. today announced the expansion of its partnership with Databricks , the Data and AI company. Talkdesk has selected Databricks to power the data foundation for its Customer Experience Automation (CXA) platform , accelerating the future of responsible, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven customer engagement through its Built on Databricks Partner Program .

Traditional customer service data often sits scattered across contact center as a service (CCaaS), customer relationship management (CRM), and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. This makes it challenging to scale data pipelines or manage compliance for large, unstructured interaction datasets. The Talkdesk and Databricks partnership addresses this by delivering:

Unified intelligence: Talkdesk CXA AI Agents get real-time access to the full customer history across all channels through zero-copy integration with customer data.





Talkdesk CXA AI Agents get real-time access to the full customer history across all channels through zero-copy integration with customer data. Smarter automation: Rich, contextual data allows Talkdesk AI Agents to provide personalized, accurate, and adaptive responses.





Rich, contextual data allows Talkdesk AI Agents to provide personalized, accurate, and adaptive responses. Trusted AI foundation: The solution is built on a governed, enterprise-grade infrastructure that helps meet compliance, security, and explainability standards.





“Through this partnership, we are giving enterprise customers a safe, scalable way to deploy AI that truly transforms how businesses service their customers. Integrating the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform with Talkdesk’s CXA platform gives companies 360° visibility into customer interactions, fueling more intelligent automation and analytics. This allows them to build responsibly and meet compliance and transparency standards from the start, at an accelerated pace,” said Munil Shah, chief technology officer of Talkdesk.

Talkdesk CXA, announced in June 2025, automates and coordinates complex service, sales, and support processes from the front office through the back office. Instead of layering more tools into an already complex customer experience stack, Talkdesk CXA replaces fragmented, manually coordinated workflows with a unified system of intelligent, autonomous AI agents. Each AI agent has a defined role and shared context, working together in real time to resolve complex issues across front- and back-office functions — enabling faster, more precise automation at scale.

The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform democratizes access to analytics and intelligent applications by marrying customers’ data with powerful AI models tuned to the unique characteristics of their business. The platform is built on a lakehouse architecture of open data formats and open governance to ensure that all data is completely within the customers’ control.

“Customer interaction data is incredibly valuable, but too often it’s fragmented or duplicated across systems. With the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation can securely access that data in place — no replication required — to deliver faster, more accurate, and fully-governed customer experiences at scale,” said Heather Akuiyibo, vice president of go-to-market integration at Databricks.

More information about Talkdesk CXA can be found here .

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is leading a new era in customer experience with Customer Experience Automation (CXA)—a new category and platform designed to automate the full complexity of modern customer journeys. CXA replaces fragmented, human-coordinated workflows with autonomous, multi-agent AI orchestration that delivers intelligent, scalable, and outcome-focused service across the entire CX lifecycle.

At the core of CXA is the Talkdesk Data Cloud, which turns transcripts, call recordings, case notes, and customer records from across CRMs and systems of record into real-time, actionable knowledge. This enables AI agents to operate with full context, collaborating seamlessly to resolve complex customer problems with speed, precision, and adaptability.

Talkdesk CXA supports both cross-industry workflows and industry-specialized use cases in sectors like healthcare , financial services , retail , utilities , travel , and government . With prebuilt AI agents, a virtuous automation cycle (Discover, Build, Orchestrate, Measure), and rapid time-to-value, Talkdesk helps enterprises modernize customer experience without the need for a full rip-and-replace.

Trusted by global brands and recognized for continuous innovation, Talkdesk empowers organizations to grow revenue, reduce costs, and transform service delivery through coordinated, AI-driven automation. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

