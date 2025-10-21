Rover Celebrates The Individual Personalities and Unique Needs of Every Pet With Bold New Creative Campaign

As pets increasingly take center stage in the family unit, Rover's latest campaign leans into the joy of finding pet sitters and walkers who truly “get your pet”

Developed in partnership with Orchard Creative and Park Pictures, “We Get Your Pet” is now running on digital, social, and connected TV platforms

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover , the world's largest online marketplace for loving pet care, today launched, "We Get Your Pet," a new advertising campaign that tackles a truth every pet parent knows: leaving your pet in someone else’s care can be stress-inducing, because they might not see them the way you do.

The campaign arrives at a cultural moment when pets have firmly established themselves as members of the family. Gen Z and millennials now represent half of all pet parents in the United States, with seven in ten Gen Z adults reporting they'd rather have pets than children1. As a result, demand for the right pet care has never been higher.

"Pet parents aren't just looking for someone who can feed their pet. They're looking for someone who understands their pet is irreplaceable," said Ashton Doyle, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Rover. "Rover has always understood what pet parents need most: someone who sees their pet the way they do. This campaign shows that sitters on Rover don't just tolerate what makes your pet unique, they celebrate it."

Developed in partnership with strategic creative agency Orchard Creative and production company Park Pictures, the campaign features pets being unapologetically themselves – weird, wonderful, and totally unique. The ad spots showcase the magic that happens when a pet has a sitter who truly gets them….or, “matches their freak.”

“Using a music track that's very provocative, and then applying that provocativeness to pet behaviors, is strange and funny, but really captures how much pet parents think their dogs and cats are secretly little freaks,” said Heather Larimer, Executive Creative Director at Orchard Creative. “We went right at the nervousness pet parents have that no one can handle their dachshund's fervent love of couch pillows. We lean right into that.”

"We took an animal-first approach and tailored our vignettes to the strengths of each pet after we got to know them,” said Lucy Sandler, Director at Park Pictures. “My girl Ruby who was in the hide and seek scene was much better at peeking out from behind a curtain than she was at jumping into a doorway, so we re-wrote the script for her. Creatively we kept everything else fairly simple to make sure we had time to work with each pet to get the best performance and tell the story of their quirks."

Starting today, “We Get Your Pet” will run across streaming audio, digital, social, and connected TV platforms in the US. To see the new creative campaign, visit Rover’s YouTube channel.

About Rover

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Washington, Rover is the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care. Rover’s global footprint includes North America (US and Canada) and Europe, including the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Poland and Switzerland. Rover sees and serves the unique needs of every pet by connecting pet parents with pet care providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits. To learn more about Rover, please visit www.rover.com .

About Orchard Creative

Orchard is a strategy-led creative agency, focused on delivering growth at speed for brands.

Ad Age A-List 2023 & 2024.

About Park Pictures

Park Pictures was founded in 1998 by Executive Producer Jacqueline Kelman Bisbee and renowned filmmaker and cinematographer Lance Acord. Bicoastal/London-based Park Pictures has an auspicious track record of discovering and mentoring new filmmaking talent and infusing all projects with big screen production values. Park has a reputation for the highest level of production execution and has been producing award-winning work for clients such as Apple, Nike, Google, Adidas, GE, Verizon, Nissan, and Volkswagen for over 20 years. Over the years, Park has produced features and documentaries, with over ten chosen as Official Selection at Sundance. Park has won multiple Emmy Awards for short and long form film projects, an Academy Award in 2011, and took home the Palme d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Lions for best performing production company of the year.

1 American Pet Products Association (APPA) 2025 State of the Industry Report, released March 26, 2025 at Global Pet Expo