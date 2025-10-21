LBCC BOARD PRESIDENT UDUAK-JOE NTUK APPOINTED TO COMMUNITY COLLEGE LEAGUE OF CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON LEGISLATION

Long Beach, CA, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Long Beach Community College District (LBCCD) Board President Uduak-Joe Ntuk has been appointed to the Community College League of California’s (CCLC) Advisory Committee on Legislation, a statewide body that advises on legislative priorities impacting California’s 73 community college districts and 2.1 million students.

In this new leadership role, President Ntuk will help shape the League’s positions on key legislation advancing higher education access, equity, workforce development, and student success. The committee provides recommendations to the CCLC Board of Directors and plays a pivotal role in guiding the League’s advocacy in the state legislature.

“I’m honored to represent Long Beach City College and the students, faculty, and staff who make our system so vital to California’s future,” said President Uduak-Joe Ntuk. “Community colleges are the gateway to opportunity for millions of Californians, and our policies must reflect that promise — ensuring affordability, innovation, and equity remain at the center of our work.”

A graduate of Long Beach City College, California State University, Long Beach, and the University of Southern California, Ntuk has served on the LBCC Board of Trustees since 2018 and was re-elected in 2022. Under his leadership, LBCC has expanded student support services, strengthened workforce training partnerships, helped to secure a historic $30 million donation from author and philanthropist McKenzie Soctt, opened the North Long Beach Higher Education Center, and launched initiatives like the Framework for Reconciliation to address racial equity.

The CCLC Advisory Committee on Legislation (ACL) comprises trustees and presidents from across California’s community colleges. The committee reviews legislation and related issues requiring legislative resolution, develops appropriate legislative solutions, and recommends appropriate League advocacy priorities.

The Community College League of California (CCLC) is a nonprofit public benefit corporation whose mission is to strengthen the leadership and effectiveness of California’s community colleges. It’s the professional membership association of all 73 districts, the League advocates for sound public policy and supports professional development for college leaders across the state. Learn more at https://www.ccleague.org

About Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College consists of two campuses with an enrollment of more than 35,000 students each semester. The education program’s primary purpose is to prepare students for transfer to baccalaureate-granting institutions, entry into work or career development, and to support businesses in economic development. Long Beach City College serves the cities of Avalon, Lakewood, Long Beach, and Signal Hill. Long Beach City College promotes equitable student learning and achievement, academic excellence, and workforce development by delivering high-quality educational programs and support services to our diverse communities. Visit www.LBCC.edu for more information on Long Beach City College.