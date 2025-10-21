The 2025 NAB Show New York Opens Tomorrow at Javits Center with Creators, Tech and Storytelling in the Spotlight

New York, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 NAB Show New York opens tomorrow at the Javits Center, welcoming more than 12,000 registered attendees from about 100 countries. With 260 exhibitors and sponsors — including 51 first-time companies — this year’s show delivers two days of future-focused sessions, hands-on exhibits and next-gen content tools across broadcasting, streaming, sports, digital, film and the creator economy.

“This is where stories meet strategy,” said Karen Chupka, NAB’s executive vice president of Global Connections and Events. “We’re giving attendees hands-on access to the people and platforms shaping what’s next — from AI in newsrooms to the new power dynamics of creators, sports leagues and local broadcasters.”

Show Highlights

AI and Journalism: A new “Future of Journalism” track explores issues like how artificial intelligence is reshaping news production, trust and ethics. Speakers include NAB President Curtis LeGeyt, Brian Stelter (CNN), Oliver Darcy (Status), Sara Fischer (Axios) and more.

U.S. Soccer Keynote: On Oct. 22, Catherine Newman and David Wright of U.S. Soccer join FOX Sports’ Stu Holden to discuss building digital fandom and media strategy ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sports and Storytelling: Beyond soccer, a dynamic programming lineup examines how leagues, networks, athletes and creators are redefining sports media through data, fandom and digital storytelling. Sessions feature speakers from the NFL, FanDuel Sports Network, Genius Sports, the women’s sports media brand TOGETHXR, and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty and Barclays Center.

Broadcasting and Audio Strategy: Conferences on Oct. 22 include the Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum and Local TV Strategies summit, with speakers from companies including the E.W. Scripps Company, Fox Corp., Graham Media Group, Hearst Television, Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Tegna, as well as general managers at several New York City network TV affiliates.

The Creator Economy in Action: “Creator Day” on Oct. 23 features sessions like “Creators Unplugged” with Shira Lazar, Dylan Huey and Zach Blank, plus Puff Media’s live TikTok Shop activation, showcasing real-time creator commerce. And for the first time, attendees will have exclusive access to reserve and test FUJIFILM’s latest cameras and lenses beyond the show floor, an opportunity to experience FUJIFILM’s renowned color science, advanced autofocus and versatile performance. Availability is limited.

Hands-on Training: Post|Production World New York offers two days of training for editors, producers and motion designers.

On the Exhibit Floor: Attendees can explore tech and solutions from brands like Amagi Corp., Avid Technology Inc., B&H Photo, Blackmagic Design, Canon U.S.A. Inc., Chyron, Dell Technologies, Evertz, Fujifilm North America, Grass Valley, Haivision, Harmonic Inc., IBM Aspera, Imagine Communications, LocaliQ, Panasonic Connect, Ross Video, Synamedia Ltd., Western Digital and WideOrbit. Networking happy hours will take place on Oct. 22, fostering conversation among attendees, speakers and vendors.

Attendee registration remains open at registration.experientevent.com/ShowNAB258/Flow/ATT/.

Press and news media can register for credentials and access resources at www.nabshow.com/resources/new-york/press-resources/media-kit/.

