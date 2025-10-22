Coop Pank unaudited financial results for Q3 2025

By the end of the Q3 2025, Coop Pank had 222,000 customers, increased by 4,000 customers in the quarter (+2%) and by 20,000 in the year (+10%). The bank had 105,400 active customers, increased by 1,800 (+2%) in the quarter and by 10,000 (+10%) in the year.

In Q3 2025, volume of deposits in Coop Pank increased by 105 million euros (+6%), reaching total of 1.91 billion euros. Deposits from private customers increased by 9 million euros: demand deposits remained at the same level compared to the previous quarter and term deposits increased by 9 million euros. Deposits from domestic business customers increased by 24 million euros: demand deposits increased by 44 million euro and term deposits decreased by 20 million euros. Deposits from international deposit platform increased by 71 million euros and other financing increased by 40 million euros. Compared to Q3 2024, volume of Coop Pank's deposits has increased by 83 million euros (+5%). In Q3 2025, the bank’s financing cost was 2.3%, at the same time last year the financing cost was 3.3%.

In Q3 2025, net loan portfolio of Coop Pank increased by 80 million euros (+4%), reaching 2.0 billion euros. Over the quarter, the strongest growth was shown in the business loans portfolio, which increased by 48 million euros (+6%). Home loans increased by 32 million euros (+4%), consumer finance portfolio increased by 2 million euros (+2%) and leasing portfolio decreased by 2 million euros (-1%). Compared to Q3 2024, total loan portfolio of Coop Pank has grown by 362 million euros (+22%).

In Q3 2025, overdue loan portfolio of Coop Pank was at the level 2.3%. A year ago, overdue loan portfolio was at the level of 2.4%.

Impairment costs of financial assets in Q3 2025 were 0.7 million euros, which is 0.7 million euros more than in previous quarter and 0.4 million euros more than in Q3 2024.

Net income of Coop Pank in Q3 2025 was 19.5 million euros, remaining at the same level as in the previous quarter and decreasing by 8% in an annual comparison. Operating expenses reached 10.5 million euros in Q3, increasing by 4% in the quarterly comparison and by 2% in the annual comparison.

In Q3 2025, net profit of Coop Pank was 7 million euros, which is 5% more than in the previous quarter and 19% less than a year ago. In Q3 2025, cost to income ratio of the bank was 54% and return on equity was 12.5%.

As of 30 September 2025, Coop Pank has 34,000 shareholders.

Arko Kurtmann, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank, comments the results:

“Although the Estonian economy has not yet regained its growth momentum, we have observed a sustained increase in companies' interest in investments and financing. When companies proactively implement their investment plans, it contributes to economic recovery and growth.

This trend is further supported by the stabilised interest rate environment since spring and the prevailing money market forecasts suggesting that Euribor will remain around 2%. These factors promote the use of loan capital and contribute to lowering the bank’s cost of funding, which in turn supports a return to a profitable growth trajectory.

In the third quarter, Coop Pank’s loan portfolio showed strong growth, increasing by 80 million euros and exceeding the 2 billion euros threshold for the first time, thereby achieving ahead of schedule the strategic goal set for the beginning of 2027. Deposits at Coop Pank grew by 105 million euros over the same period.

Changes also took place in the composition of Coop Pank’s Management Board and executive leadership during the third quarter. The Supervisory Board appointed Arko Kurtmann as the new Chairman of the Management Board and Lehar Kütt as a new member of the Management Board. The executive team was further strengthened by the addition of Alvar Pihlapuu as Chief Information Officer and Deiro Kaju as Head of the Corporate Financing Business Line.

A notable development in the third quarter was the opening of state accounts at Coop Pank. With this, Coop Pank became the second domestically owned bank in Estonia to hold state accounts. As a result, all customers can now make payments to the Tax and Customs Board’s account at Coop Pank for tax and state obligation settlements, as well as to the Ministry of Finance’s account for the payment of state fees and other public liabilities. The trust placed in Coop Pank by the Estonian state is a significant acknowledgement for us.

The bank’s growing business volumes, the high quality of its loan portfolio, and effective cost management led to a solid net profit of 7 million euros in the third quarter. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 54%, and return on equity reached 12.5%.”

Income statement, in th. of eurosQ3 2025Q2 2025Q3 20249M 20259M 2024
Net interest income18 29918 00320 02154 23158 420
Net fee and commission income1 1001 1661 0403 4203 054
Net other income143375167745438
Total net income19 54319 54421 22758 39761 913
Payroll expenses-6 472-5 917-6 138-17 968-17 405
Marketing expenses-370-453-593-1 182-1 902
Rental and office expenses, depr. of tangible assets-683-777-729-2 267-2 299
IT expenses and depr. of intangible assets-1 903-1 724-1 579-5 240-4 457
Other operating expenses-1 031-1 220-1 221-3 414-3 716
Total operating expenses-10 459-10 091-10 261-30 069-29 777
Net profit before impairment losses9 0839 45310 96728 32732 135
Impairment costs on financial assets-664-1 367-1 022-2 257-2 822
Net profit before income tax8 4198 0869 94526 07029 313
Income tax expenses-1 448-1 437-1 296-4 537-3 528
Net profit for the period6 9716 6498 64921 53325 785
      
Earnings per share, eur0,070,060,080,210,25
Diluted earnings per share, eur0,070,060,080,200,25


Statement of financial position, in th. of euros30.09.202530.06.202531.12.202430.09.2024
Cash and cash equivalents416 495356 473343 678404 472
Debt securities52 64747 83237 75137 445
Loans to customers2 023 3491 943 4201 774 1181 661 152
Other assets39 44336 09033 06631 956
Total assets2 531 9342 383 8162 188 6142 135 025
Customer deposits and loans received1 957 8521 816 3131 886 1451 838 626
Debt securities issued254 676253 53700
Other liabilities28 75230 64527 68328 026
Subordinated debt63 34863 14863 14863 410
Total liabilities2 304 6292 163 6421 976 9771 930 062
Equity227 305220 174211 637204 963
Total liabilities and equity2 531 9342 383 8162 188 6142 135 025

The reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/reporting

Coop Pank will organise a webinar on 22 October 2025 at 9:00 AM, to present the financial results of Q3 2025. For participation, please register in advance at: https://bit.ly/CP-veebiseminar-registreeru-22102025

The webinar will be recorded and published on the company's website www.cooppank.ee and on the YouTube channel.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 222,000 daily banking clients. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: +372 516 0231
E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee

