Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s quarterly report for the three quarters of 2025

22 October 2025

The bank’s board of directors and general management today approved the report for the first three quarters of 2025.

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 2,321 million and net profit of DKK 1,753 million in the first three quarters of the year. The net profit is equivalent to a 21% p.a. return on equity.


Core earnings

(DKK million)Q1-Q3 2025Q1-Q3 20242024202320222021
Total core income2,0903,0674,0683,8282,8622,433
Total expenses and depreciation5347611,044963891817
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans1,5562,3063,0242,8651,9711,616
Impairment charges for loans etc.+24+2+3-1-2-68
Core earnings1,5802,3083,0272,8641,9691,548
Result for the portfolio etc.-4+56+62-7-69+7
Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets101520202017
Tax375579768682385309
Net profit1,1911,7702,3012,1551,4951,229


Highlights of the first half of 2025

  • The net profit is DKK 1,753 million, equivalent to a 21% p.a. return on equity
  • Earnings per share (net profit) increase by 4% to DKK 71.2 for the first three quarters of 2025
  • Core income is DKK 3,073 million, marginally higher than in the same period in 2024
  • Costs increase by 4%, and the cost/income ratio is 25.6%
  • Continued strong credit quality means that impairment charges of DKK 11 million were carried to income in the quarter and that impairment charges in the first three quarters of 2025 represented income totalling DKK 35 million
  • Highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers and growth of 7% p.a. in loans and 9% p.a. in deposits


Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

