Correction: Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s quarterly report for the three quarters of 2025

Correction to company announcement in English:
The English company announcement regarding the report for the first three quarters of 2025 incorrectly included figures from the half year. This announcement has now been updated with the correct figures of the first three quarters of 2025.
The attached reports are unchanged.
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders
22 October 2025
Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s quarterly report for the three quarters of 2025
The bank’s board of directors and general management today approved the report for the first three quarters of 2025.
The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 2,321 million and net profit of DKK 1,753 million in the first three quarters of the year. The net profit is equivalent to a 21% p.a. return on equity.
Core earnings
|(DKK million)
|Q1-Q3 2025
|Q1-Q3 2024
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|Total core income
|3,073
|3,067
|4,068
|3,828
|2,862
|2,433
|Total expenses and depreciation
|787
|761
|1,044
|963
|891
|817
|Core earnings before impairment charges for loans
|2,286
|2,306
|3,024
|2,865
|1,971
|1,616
|Impairment charges for loans etc.
|+35
|+2
|+3
|-1
|-2
|-68
|Core earnings
|2,321
|2,308
|3,027
|2,864
|1,969
|1,548
|Result for the portfolio etc.
|+5
|+56
|+62
|-7
|-69
|+7
|Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets
|15
|15
|20
|20
|20
|17
|Tax
|558
|579
|768
|682
|385
|309
|Net profit
|1,753
|1,770
|2,301
|2,155
|1,495
|1,229
Highlights of the three quarters of 2025
- The net profit is DKK 1,753 million, equivalent to a 21% p.a. return on equity
- Earnings per share (net profit) increase by 4% to DKK 71.2 for the first three quarters of 2025
- Core income is DKK 3,073 million, marginally higher than in the same period in 2024
- Costs increase by 4%, and the cost/income ratio is 25.6%
- Continued strong credit quality means that impairment charges of DKK 11 million were carried to income in the quarter and that impairment charges in the first three quarters of 2025 represented income totalling DKK 35 million
- Highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers and growth of 7% p.a. in loans and 9% p.a. in deposits
Yours sincerely
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
