Powersports Batteries Market Size to Surpass USD 5.54 Billion by 2032 | Research by SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider,“The Powersports Batteries Market size was valued at USD 3.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.54 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.54% during 2025-2032.”

The power sports batteries market in the U.S. is expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.99% over 2025-2032, reaching USD 1.37 billion. The growing popularity of electric bikes, ATVs, and recreational vehicles, along with the growing need for long-lasting, high-performance batteries, are driving the growth of the Powersports Batteries Market.

Rapid-Charging and Cost-Effective Battery Innovations to Augment Market Growth Globally

Rapid-charging, high-efficiency battery technologies that provide better energy conversion and extended lifespan performance are driving the market for power sports batteries. New developments in alternative chemistries, such as sodium-ion and sophisticated lithium-based systems, are improving energy density and lowering production costs. For electric motorcycles, ATVs, and recreational vehicles, these advancements allow for longer ride durations, quicker recharging, and more dependability, which increases adoption and propels growth in the high-performance power sports battery market.

Powersports Batteries Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.54 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.54% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Lead-Acid Batteries(Flooded Lead-Acid, Sealed Lead-Acid, Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM), Gel Batteries and Lithium-Ion Hybrid)

• By Lithium Batteries(Lithium-Ion, Lithium Polymer, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Titanate and Lithium Cobalt Oxide)

• By Battery Type(Starter Batteries, Deep Cycle Batteries, Dual Purpose Batteries, Maintenance-Free Batteries and Smart Batteries)

• By Application(Automotive (Starter, Deep Cycle), Solar / Renewable Energy, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), Industrial / Heavy Machinery, Telecom / Communication Systems and Consumer Electronics(portable devices, laptops, e-bikes))

Key Industry Segmentation

By Lead-Acid Batteries

Flooded lead-acid batteries segment held the dominant share of 37% in 2024 due to their cost-effectiveness and widespread use in automotive and industrial applications. Sealed lead-acid batteries are projected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 7.91%, driven by their maintenance-free operation, enhanced safety features, and increasing adoption in renewable energy storage and backup power systems.

By Lithium Battery Type

Lithium-ion batteries dominated the market with a share of 49% in 2024 due to their high energy density and broad applicability across automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics. Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are expected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 10.54%, driven by their superior thermal stability, longer cycle life, lower costs, and increasing adoption in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage solutions.

By Battery Type

Starter batteries held the dominant position with a share of 35% in 2024 due to their widespread use in automotive applications for engine ignition and accessory power. Deep cycle batteries are projected to experience rapid growth at a CAGR of 6.67%, fueled by rising demand in renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, and industrial applications where long-duration, reliable energy storage is essential.

By Application

Automotive (starter and deep cycle) batteries dominated the market with a share of 40% in 2024, driven by extensive use in vehicles for ignition and auxiliary power. Solar and renewable energy applications are expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 10.54%, supported by increasing investments in clean energy infrastructure, rising adoption of solar power systems, and the need for reliable energy storage solutions in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Regional Insights:

The North American Powersports Batteries Market dominates globally, accounting for the largest share of 44% in 2024 due to widespread adoption in automotive, recreational, and industrial applications.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region at a CAGR of 7.19% in the Powersports Batteries Market, driven by increasing adoption of electric vehicles, recreational vehicles, and renewable energy systems.

Recent News:

In Jan 2025 , Braille Energy expands into Canada with the Electrafy Home Back-up Power System, leveraging expertise in high-powered batteries for motor sports.

, Braille Energy expands into Canada with the Electrafy Home Back-up Power System, leveraging expertise in high-powered batteries for motor sports. In June 2025, Bosch expands battery reach in Mindanao through partnerships with local distributors, improving access and after-sales service. This move strengthens Bosch’s presence in the car and motorcycle battery market.

Exclusive Sections of the Powersports Batteries Market Report (The USPs):

PRICING & COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS – helps you understand average selling price variations by battery type and region, forecasted pricing shifts with Li-ion and AGM adoption, and the cost contribution of manufacturing, R&D, and distribution.

– helps you understand average selling price variations by battery type and region, forecasted pricing shifts with Li-ion and AGM adoption, and the cost contribution of manufacturing, R&D, and distribution. BATTERY PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate core performance indicators such as battery life cycles, energy density, discharge efficiency, and reliability metrics across leading manufacturers.

– helps you evaluate core performance indicators such as battery life cycles, energy density, discharge efficiency, and reliability metrics across leading manufacturers. VEHICLE ADOPTION & MARKET PENETRATION METRICS – helps you assess adoption rates across motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles, and watercraft, along with OEM vs. aftermarket sales share and replacement demand growth trends.

– helps you assess adoption rates across motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles, and watercraft, along with OEM vs. aftermarket sales share and replacement demand growth trends. TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION INDEX – helps you uncover advancements in Li-ion, AGM, and gel battery technologies, fast-charging compatibility, BMS integration, and the evolution of eco-friendly, maintenance-free solutions.

– helps you uncover advancements in Li-ion, AGM, and gel battery technologies, fast-charging compatibility, BMS integration, and the evolution of eco-friendly, maintenance-free solutions. DISTRIBUTION & CHANNEL PERFORMANCE INSIGHTS – helps you analyze online vs. offline sales distribution, OEM partnerships, regional network density, and the efficiency of after-sales and replacement services.

– helps you analyze online vs. offline sales distribution, OEM partnerships, regional network density, and the efficiency of after-sales and replacement services. REGULATORY & ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate adherence to UL, CE, and IEC safety standards, recycling initiatives, emission reduction contributions, and strategic compliance frameworks across regions.

