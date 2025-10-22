SmartDrive Redefines Video-Based Safety with SR5 and Solera Fleet Platform

WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, today announced the next evolution of SmartDrive with its full integration into the Solera Fleet Platform and the launch of the all-new SR5 AI-Powered Smart Camera.

Together, these advancements mark the beginning of a new era for video-based safety—one that combines Solera’s unified platform intelligence with SmartDrive’s proven AI + HI approach to deliver deeper insights, faster decisions, and safer outcomes

This strategic integration brings together SmartDrive’s advanced safety and coaching solutions with the comprehensive capabilities of the Solera Fleet Platform, creating an unparalleled unified experience for fleets.

“At Solera, we're not just adapting to the future of fleet management—we're creating it,” said Jeff Griswold, Vice President of Product Management. “By integrating SmartDrive into our Solera Fleet Platform, we're providing fleet operators with a single, powerful solution that streamlines operations, enhances safety, and delivers real-time insights that drive business performance.”

The integration delivers four key benefits to fleet customers:

Streamlined Operations: A unified experience that simplifies workflow and enhances productivity with fleet data housed in one place.

A unified experience that simplifies workflow and enhances productivity with fleet data housed in one place. Enhanced Safety and Efficiency: SmartDrive's innovative safety features work alongside the Solera Fleet Platform's robust management tools to improve driver performance and reduce risks.

SmartDrive's innovative safety features work alongside the Solera Fleet Platform's robust management tools to improve driver performance and reduce risks. Clarity Into What Matters: High-definition video, real-time risk detection, real-time driver voice alerts, and connected data give a holistic view of what is happening in and around your vehicle.

High-definition video, real-time risk detection, real-time driver voice alerts, and connected data give a holistic view of what is happening in and around your vehicle. Seamless User Experience: An intuitive and streamlined interface ensures multiple teams are connected across the entire fleet ecosystem.

Introducing SR5: The Next Generation of SmartDrive Safety

The launch of the new SR5 underscores this evolution. Designed for speed, scalability, and smarter data processing, SR5 can detect risk events with unprecedented clarity and accuracy while seamlessly integrating with the Solera Fleet Platform. The result is more accurate AI-driven detection, real human-informed context, and custom coaching feedback that empowers drivers and fleets alike.

“True innovation isn’t about adding more data – it’s about connecting the right data in the right way.” said Sean Ritchie, Vice President, Solera Fleet Solutions. “The SR5 camera, powered by AI+HI, helps minimize unseen risks. And when it is unified within the Solera Fleet Platform, those insights exist alongside other critical fleet operations data, turning intelligence into action and outcomes that matter.”

With a legacy of innovation dating back to the creation of the trucking industry's first mobile satellite communications system in the 1980s, Solera continues to redefine fleet management technology. The Solera Fleet Platform represents the culmination of considerable time, investment, and expertise to address industry-wide challenges.

“As fleet margins continue to be squeezed, choosing the right long-term technology partner becomes increasingly critical,” noted Grant Gardner, SVP Product MGMT, Business Operations, Transformation, Global Supply Chain. “The unified Solera Fleet Platform demonstrates our commitment to being that partner—delivering innovation that helps fleets optimize operations, improve safety, and reduce insurance loss in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

The integration of SmartDrive and the introduction of SR5 represent more than new technology—they represent a new standard for how fleets think about safety, performance, and the power of connected intelligence.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a “one-stop shop” solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

Contact:

mediainquiry@solera.com

