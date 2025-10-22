Mobile Danger Zone: AI-Powered Attacks and Human Error Create "Perfect Storm" for Organizations

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The biggest security threat for organizations today could literally be in the palm of your hand. The Verizon 2025 Mobile Security Index (MSI) reveals that mobile devices are under attack, now more than ever, with 85% of organizations reporting increasing mobile attacks. Organizations are working to close security gaps, with 75% increasing mobile security spending over the last year. However, the rise of employees utilizing genAI for work is quickly expanding the attack surface: 34% of organizations fear that more sophisticated and large-scale AI-powered attacks will significantly increase their risk, and 38% believe ransomware will become even more dangerous when powered by AI.

The genAI risk is two-fold:

Only 17% of businesses have specific security controls against AI-assisted attacks. This poses a critical risk as cybercriminals are using genAI to increase the volume and sophistication of their attacks. Nearly all organizations (93%) report that their employees are using genAI on their mobiles in their daily work - and more than half of organizations (64%) see data compromise through genAI as their top mobile risk.





This year’s MSI shows the "perfect storm" that is currently happening: a landscape where AI-powered threats are smarter than ever, and the most common point of failure remains the human element. For example, of the 80% of organizations who conducted employee smishing tests, 39% found that up to half their employees clicked on a malicious link. It's clear that the intersection of human behavior, mobile devices, and AI-powered threats is the new epicenter of organizational risk.

"This year's Mobile Security Index is a clear wake-up call: mobile security is no longer a perimeter defense, but a battle fought in the palm of every employee’s hand. We talk about the perfect storm: with the rise of AI, we’re witnessing a Category 5 hurricane in mobile security, where AI is the wind - and human error is the open window,” said Chris Novak, VP of Global Cybersecurity Solution, Verizon Business. “The rapid adoption of gen AI is a game-changer, and businesses of all sizes must rethink security measures aimed at AI-assisted attacks and support employees in leveraging technology securely."

How SMBs versus large companies are faring

Small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) are worried: 57% of SMBs agree that they are at a disadvantage in terms of resources, making it harder to respond to cybersecurity attacks than larger enterprises. And 54% of SMBs say they have more to lose from a security breach - and enterprises tend to agree with them.

This could be because larger enterprises are generally more proactive about implementing security controls. Larger enterprises:

Train more employees on mobile security (66% versus only 56% of SMBs).

Provide more comprehensive AI risk training (50% versus only 39% of SMBs).

Implement more advanced multifactor authentication (57% versus 45% of SMBs).





Yet organizations of all sizes are being cautious as 63% of respondents experienced major problems due to downtime, a significant increase since last year, and 50% suffered data loss, the number one feared outcome.

Securing the future: adapting to an AI-security world

True resilience against escalating cyber threats stems from a unified approach to network and mobile security. As organizations navigate the increasingly severe fallout from security incidents, they are spending more on security but also taking a broader view on how to best defend themselves.

"While threats evolve, so do defenses," Novak added. "A proactive and multi-layered approach to mobile security is no longer just a best practice, it's a business imperative. This includes robust employee training, clear AI usage policies, and intelligent security solutions."

Seamless integration of network and mobile security empowers businesses to innovate, collaborate, and thrive on mobile devices from anywhere, while remaining resilient to cyber threats. It's the key to proactively identify, assess, and manage the complex risks that permeate business operations, ensuring robust business continuity even amidst evolving cyber challenges and disruptions. Read the Verizon 2025 Mobile Security Index (MSI) for a comprehensive overview of the current mobile threat landscape and solutions to help better protect organizations.

