MEXC Q3 2025 Report Highlights Market Leadership Across New Listings, Security, and Ecosystem Growth

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cryptocurrency exchange MEXC has published its Q3 2025 Ecosystem & Growth Report, highlighting sustained expansion in listings, user activity, product innovation, security, and ecosystem partnerships. Despite heightened global volatility and tightening liquidity conditions, MEXC recorded strong gains across every key metric, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s most active and growth-driven exchanges.

Key Takeaways

680 new tokens listed in Q3 — up 17% over the past quarter.

Trading volume on new listings jumped 97% QoQ, and active traders grew 16%.

Top 10 tokens by volume achieved 2,933% average peak gains, and the top 10 tokens by highest gain recorded an average peak increase of 10,887%.

MEXC Ventures announced the second strategic investment of $30M in Ethena.

MEXC’s Futures Insurance Fund reached a record $559 million.

48 fraud cases were intercepted, and over 19,000 suspicious accounts were restricted.

MEXC received recognition at the 3rd International Counter-Fraud Conference in Seoul, where it showcased new cross-border AML cooperation frameworks in partnership with compliance firm Transight.



Strong Listing and Trading Momentum

MEXC continued to expand its market presence through an active token-listing strategy, adding 680 new tokens in Q3 2025 — a 17% increase compared to the previous quarter. The addition saw an increased interest in the market, with the number of users trading new listings rising 16% and trading volume for these tokens surging 97%.

The spot market’s performance was particularly robust. The top 10 highest-volume tokens recorded an average peak gain of 2,933%, up 158% from Q2. Dominant narratives included Memecoins, AI + Web3, Perpetual DEXs, and stablecoin protocols, with standout performers such as $STBL (+12,125%), $C (+2,100%), and $AIA (+532%).

The BSC ecosystem outperformed all others in Q3, securing six of the top 10 tokens by growth and producing an average return of 9,054% across projects such as $STBL, $TALE , $BAS , $LIGHT , $ESPORTS , and $MEAL . BSC’s strength was matched by strong performances from Ethereum and Base ecosystems, with $GAIA (+35,926%), $ERA (+3,220%), and $AVNT (+5,400%) representing the growing cross-chain vitality of Layer-2 and DeFi derivative protocols.

Rapid listing support, zero-fee trading incentives, and immediate liquidity access allowed users to participate in these early-stage narratives more efficiently than on competing platforms.

Strategic Ecosystem Investments and Partnerships

The market expansion extended beyond trading metrics, as MEXC’s investment arm — MEXC Ventures — strengthened its commitment to decentralized finance with a second strategic $30 million investment in ENA, the governance token of the Ethena protocol. This brings MEXC’s total commitment to the Ethena ecosystem to $66 million, underscoring the exchange’s strategic focus on building foundational liquidity layers and advancing a more decentralized economy.

Product Innovation and User Empowerment

Product innovation remained central to MEXC’s growth narrative in Q3. The exchange’s Airdrop+ program launched 272 campaigns — an 86% QoQ increase — with a combined prize pool exceeding $16.6 million. Over 160,000 users participated, earning an average reward of 60 USDT each.

The Launchpad platform hosted 11 premium token events, raising $31.3 million and attracting 127,000 participants globally. Flagship campaigns, such as PUMP and WLFI, delivered triple-digit returns, proving the success of MEXC’s selective listing strategy.

MEXC also introduced three AI-powered trading tools: AI Select List for intelligent token recommendations, AI News Radar for trend detection, and MEXC-AI Bot for personalized market insights. Additionally, Stock Futures trading hit a 24-hour peak of $81.4 million, while the Multi-Asset Margin Pool enabled users to collateralize 14 tokens simultaneously, improving capital efficiency and hedging flexibility.

Security, Transparency, and Compliance Leadership

In Q3, MEXC reinforced its position as a global compliance leader. The exchange’s Proof of Reserves data confirmed full collateralization across major assets: BTC (129.85%), ETH (104.05%), USDT (113.23%), and USDC (105.74%). Its Futures Insurance Fund reached a record $559 million, providing enhanced protection against market volatility.

MEXC also took an active stance on fraud prevention, intercepting 48 fraud cases, freezing $4.97 million in illicit funds, and restricting over 19,000 suspicious accounts. These initiatives earned MEXC recognition at the 3rd International Counter-Fraud Conference (ICFC 2025) in Seoul, where it showcased new cross-border AML cooperation frameworks in partnership with compliance firm Transight.

Community, CSR, and Global Engagement

Beyond trading, MEXC continued to expand its global community and social impact initiatives. The MEXC Foundation hosted eight CSR events across Vietnam, the UAE, Nigeria, the Philippines, India, and Australia, reaching over 1,600 participants. Its Blockchain Certificate Quiz program engaged 725 participants, with 334 earning certified credentials — promoting education and empowerment through blockchain literacy.

The exchange also strengthened its international presence at major events, serving as Platinum Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Singapore, Diamond Sponsor of GM Vietnam 2025, and Titanium Sponsor of Blockchain Rio, which drew more than 10,000 attendees. These global engagements reflect MEXC’s dual focus on user accessibility and long-term ecosystem development.

For a full version of the MEXC Ecosystem & Growth Report Q3 2025, visit: MEXC Blog .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website | X | Telegram | How to Sign Up on MEXC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10009a1b-b88d-4630-aad5-a75a59337cd3