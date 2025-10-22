Field Communication Devices Market Size to Surpass USD 6.21 Billion by 2033 | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Communication Devices Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Field Communication Devices Market size was valued at USD 3.48 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 6.21 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.57% during 2026-2033.”

The market for field communication devices in the U.S. was estimated to be worth USD 0.67 billion in 2025E and is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.01% from 2026 to 2033, reaching USD 1.24 billion. Energy infrastructure, smart grid upgrades, and growing industrial automation are the main factors propelling the growth of the field communication devices market.

Industrial Automation and IoT Integration Boost Market Growth Globally

The Field Communication Equipment The market for field communication devices is growing as a result of the rise in automated industrial systems and IOT-enabled solutions for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and operational efficiency. Water treatment, chemicals, oil and gas, and power generation are additional contributing factors to the increase in demand. More freedom and lower installation costs are offered by using digital and wireless transmissions. The employment of approved gadgets in many industries worldwide is encouraged by ISO, CE, and RoHS certification.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Field Communication Devices Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.48 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 6.21 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.57% From 2026 to 2033

• By Application (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Water & Wastewater, Power Generation, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, and Others)

• By Protocol (HART, PROFIBUS, Modbus, Foundation Fieldbus, and Others)

• By End-User (Process Industries, Discrete Industries)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product

Wired Communication Devices led the market with a 60.35% share in 2025 on account of their reliability, established performance standards and widespread application in industrial and power generation. Wireless Communication Devices were the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 9.30% driven by the integration with IoT, remote monitoring capabilities, and lowered installation expenses.

By Application

Power Generation dominated with a 35.21% share in 2025 driven by massive infrastructure projects and the demand for precise and real-time information in power generation utilities. Chemicals segment was the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 8.10% due to the rising process automation, safety monitoring, and regulatory compliance needs.

By Protocol

HART segment led the market with a 40.32% share in 2025 as HART oriented devices are compatible with the installed base and provide dependable performance in process monitoring. Modbus was the fastest-growing protocol segment with a CAGR of 7.50% due to the digital transformation initiatives, smart factory adoption and IoT integration.

By End-User

Process Industries segment held a 55.01% share in 2025 as their operations are continuous and need high reliable communication devices for safety, control, and monitoring. Discrete Industries were the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.50% due to modernization projects, automation and digital integration in automotive, electronics and manufacturing industries.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, Asia Pacific dominated the Field Communication Devices Market and accounted for 41.35% of revenue share, this leadership is due to the rapid industrialization and energy infrastructure development and increasing automation.

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Field Communication Devices Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 8.17% due to mature industrial field and majority of players are using automation technologies.

Recent News:

In November 2024 , Siemens announced the launch of the Simatic RF18xC series communication modules, enhancing RFID cloud connectivity with compact, IP67-rated devices suitable for harsh industrial environments.

, Siemens announced the launch of the Simatic RF18xC series communication modules, enhancing RFID cloud connectivity with compact, IP67-rated devices suitable for harsh industrial environments. In July 2025, ABB released the P-300 All-Rounder pressure transmitter, part of its new P-series, offering enhanced performance for various industrial applications. The P-300 features advanced digital communication options, higher accuracy, and reduced maintenance requirements, targeting chemical, oil & gas, and power generation industries.

