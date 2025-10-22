Terra Innovatum Global to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. ("Terra Innovatum" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLR), a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors, today announced that members of the executive team will provide updates on the Company’s progress in delivering the first-of-a-kind SOLOTM micro-modular solution by 2027 and commercializing by 2028 at the following investor conferences:

Bank of America Nuclear Virtual Conference Date: October 29, 2025 Location: Virtual

Bank of America Clean Energy Symposium Date: November 18–19, 2025 Location: New York, NY

ROTH Technology Conference Date: November 19, 2025 Location: New York, NY

UBS Global Technology & AI Conference Date: December 1–4, 2025 Location: Scottsdale, AZ

B. Riley Securities Convergence Conference: AI, Blockchain & Energy Date: December 4, 2025 Location: New York, NY

Benchmark-StoneX Discovery Conference Date: December 4, 2025 Location: New York, NY

Mizuho Power, Energy & Infrastructure Conference Date: December 8–9, 2025 Location: New York, NY

Craig-Hallum’s 2nd Annual Nuclear Energy Forum Date: December 11, 2025 Location: Virtual



Terra Innovatum Co-Founder and CEO Alessandro Petruzzi, along with other members of the management team, will be available for one-on-one meetings and plan to present at one or more of the conferences. If presenting, the Company will post a webcast link on the Events section of the Investor Relations site at https://investors.terrainnovatum.com/news-events/events closer to the date of the event.

For scheduling a one-on-one meeting, please contact your respective banking representative or email TerraIR@allianceadvisors.com.

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLOTM

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLO™ Micro-Modular Reactor (SMR™) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLO™ are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLO™ will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLO™ addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLO™ enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLO™ supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLO™ will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLO™ can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLO™ can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit: https://investors.terrainnovatum.com/. Follow us on X: https://x.com/TerraInnovatum and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-innovatum-solo/.

CONTACTS

Giordano Morichi

Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Investor Relations

Terra Innovatum Srl

E: g.morichi@terrainnovatum.com

W: www.terrainnovatum.com

Nicholas Hresko-Staab

Vice President

Investor & Media Relations

Alliance Advisors IR

E: TerraIR@allianceadvisors.com

