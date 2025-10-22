C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference October 28th

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (OTCQB: CYSNF; TSXV: CMI), based in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, focused on Satellite Communications, today announced that Dr. Leslie Klein, President and CEO, will present live at the AI & Technology Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 28th, 2025.

DATE: October 28th

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and a leading global designer, developer, and manufacturer of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 11,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil and Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in the final stages of satellite testing and manufacturing of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, Multiorbit, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. C-COM has developed this unique multi-orbit antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals over LEO, MEO and GEO satellite constellations.

Another significant project underway at C-COM is the development of an Analog Beamforming Integrated Circuit, (BFIC) which is progressing well and is now in a testing phase. These BFICs will be used in the manufacturing of all our ESA antennas with the intent to significantly reduce their cost and improve their performance and will also be made available for sale.

For additional information please visit c- comsat.com

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

