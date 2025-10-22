Crusoe to Become First Cloud Operator in Space Through Strategic Partnership with Starcloud

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the industry’s first vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Starcloud, the first company to build AI data centers in space, to become the first public cloud provider to run workloads in outer space. Under this agreement, Crusoe will deploy Crusoe Cloud on a Starcloud satellite scheduled to launch in late 2026. Crusoe plans to offer limited GPU capacity from space by early 2027, pioneering a new paradigm for AI factories.

This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment in the cloud and AI industry as it moves beyond the limitations of terrestrial infrastructure to leverage the unique advantages of space. The collaboration will demonstrate new solutions to the rapidly growing energy demands of artificial intelligence by co-locating compute resources with the most abundant and sustainable energy source available: the sun.

"At Crusoe, we believe that space will ultimately matter to the future of computing because it enables new solutions to a key scaling constraint for AI infrastructure, which is sourcing abundant, consistent and clean energy. Since our founding, Crusoe has specialized on co-locating compute infrastructure with novel energy sources,” said Cully Cavness, co-founder, president and COO of Crusoe. “By partnering with Starcloud, we will extend our energy-first approach from Earth to the next frontier: outer space."

Starcloud’s orbital data center is a self-contained, satellite-based computing platform powered by dedicated solar arrays. This design eliminates the need for terrestrial energy grids, cooling infrastructure, and land use, offering a high-performance computing environment with unparalleled scalability. The satellite launching in 2026 will feature a dedicated module running the Crusoe Cloud platform, enabling customers to deploy and operate AI workloads from space-based infrastructure.

"Having Crusoe as the foundational cloud provider on our platform is a perfect alignment of vision and execution," said Philip Johnston, CEO of Starcloud. "Crusoe's expertise in building rugged, efficient, and scalable computing solutions makes them the ideal partner to pioneer this new era. Together, we are building not just a data center in space, but a new category of cloud computing that will unlock extraordinary possibilities for research, discovery, and innovation."

Crusoe and Starcloud have also aligned to power larger data centers in space as the amount of computing infrastructure in space scales over time. This partnership represents Crusoe’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible across AI infrastructure and clean energy, providing customers with a truly unique platform for the most demanding computational tasks.

About Starcloud

Starcloud is building data centers in space in order to address energy constraints for AI data centers on Earth. Starcloud will be the first to launch an Nvidia H100 AI chip to space in November 2025, which is 100x more powerful GPU (AI) compute than has been in space before.

About Crusoe

As the AI factory company, Crusoe is on a mission to accelerate the abundance of energy and intelligence. Crusoe provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution for AI infrastructure by harnessing large-scale clean energy, building AI-optimized data centers, and empowering builders to reach their AI potential. Crusoe empowers its customers to build the future faster.

Media Contact

Stephanie Schlegel

Offleash for Crusoe

Crusoe@offleashpr.com