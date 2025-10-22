ibex and Red Roof to Speak at the ICMI Contact Center Expo in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced it will participate in a joint session with Red Roof at the ICMI’s Contact Center Expo, October 27-30, 2025, at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort.

The expert panel discussion, titled “The CX Revolution in the Hospitality Industry: How Red Roof Transformed its Call Center into an Award-Winning, AI-Driven Experience,” is scheduled on Wednesday, October 29th, from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, and will include Shanna Wright, Vice President, Distribution Services, Red Roof; Katie Henshaw, Director, Contact Center & Vendor Management, Red Roof; and Kristi Walsh, Senior Vice President of Client Services, ibex.

“We are thrilled to join Red Roof at ICMI to discuss how innovative CX strategies and technology are transforming customer engagement and delivering game-changing results in the hospitality industry,” said Julie Casteel, Chief Marketing and Strategic Accounts Officer at ibex. “We are at an exciting time in the industry with the intersection of AI and CX, and ibex is leading the way in helping top brands deliver seamless, end-to-end customer journeys. Red Roof has done an amazing job transforming their call center into an award-winning, AI-driven experience.”

“Red Roof is committed to delivering the best customer experience in the industry, and we have made tremendous progress by leveraging the latest CX technology and expertise to delight our guests,” said Shanna Wright, Vice President, Distribution Services at Red Roof. “We’ve completely revamped our CX operations and embraced technology to ensure we are meeting the needs of our guests. I’m excited to share our story and discuss what’s worked for us.”

ibex CX experts will also be on-site to discuss how to elevate your CX and to demonstrate the company’s industry-leading AI-powered solutions designed to improve customer interactions, optimize contact center performance, and enhance business outcomes—all while reducing operating costs.

