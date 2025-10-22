Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market to Reach USD 4.89 Billion by 2032 as Sleep Apnea and COPD Cases Surge – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to S&S Insider, the Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market size was valued at USD 3.21 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.89 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.42% over 2025-2032. The market expansion is largely driven by increased diagnosis of sleep-related breathing disorders, such as obstructive sleep apnea, and a growing trend toward home-based healthcare.

The U.S. positive airway pressure devices market was valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.88 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.26% over 2025-2032, driven by a strong healthcare infrastructure and a large aging population that is more susceptible to sleep disorders.





Innovations in PAP technology are also contributing significantly to market growth. Devices are becoming more comfortable, quieter, and portable, and many now offer smart features like app connectivity for remote monitoring. This increased focus on patient comfort and user experience is improving compliance with PAP therapy, leading to better health outcomes for patients.

Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Segment Insights

By Product

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure was the dominant segment in the positive airway pressure devices market analysis, with a 65.70% market share in 2024, as it is the first-choice therapy for obstructive sleep apnea. Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure is emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the global positive airway pressure devices market, with a CAGR of 6.10%, driven by its ability to manage complicated respiratory disorders as COPD and respiratory failure.

By Application

In 2024, the Obstructive Sleep Apnea, controlled positive airway pressure devices market had with 76.64% market share, since it is the most common sleep-related breathing disorder managed using PAP therapy. COPD is the fastest-growing segment in the global positive airway pressure devices market trend, as a result of expanding international prevalence and the growing adoption of BiPAP for respiratory management.

By End-user

The Hospitals & Clinics controls the global positive airway pressure devices industry with a significant market share of 72.30%, owing to their importance in early diagnosis, sleep studies, and acute respiratory management. the home care settings segment plays a vital role, registering the fastest growth over the forecast period, driven by the trend to remote monitoring, convenience, and low-cost management of chronic sleep disorders, including OSA.

Regional Analysis

In 2024, the North American region dominated the positive airway pressure devices industry and accounted for 45.50% of the overall revenue share owing to its state-of-the-art healthcare system, high awareness of sleep diseases, and robust insurance-based modalities.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.04% over the forecast period, fueled by a growing acknowledgment of the issue of sleep disorders, rising obesity, and growing urbanization.

Recent News:

In March 2025 , ResMed launched AirSense 11 AutoSet Elite in March 2025, enhancing personalized CPAP therapy with digital coaching and real-time monitoring, improving sleep apnea treatment adherence and clinical outcomes.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Environmental Compliance Metrics – assesses adherence to regional medical device regulations, safety standards, and certifications for PAP devices, ensuring compliance across North America, Europe, and APAC.

– assesses adherence to regional medical device regulations, safety standards, and certifications for PAP devices, ensuring compliance across North America, Europe, and APAC. Capacity Utilization Rates – evaluates production and distribution efficiency of PAP devices, identifying whether manufacturers are operating at full capacity to meet the growing demand driven by rising sleep apnea prevalence.

– evaluates production and distribution efficiency of PAP devices, identifying whether manufacturers are operating at full capacity to meet the growing demand driven by rising sleep apnea prevalence. Supply Chain Disruption Index – highlights potential risks in raw material sourcing, device component availability, and logistics that could impact device delivery, particularly in high-demand regions.

– highlights potential risks in raw material sourcing, device component availability, and logistics that could impact device delivery, particularly in high-demand regions. Technological Adoption Rate – tracks adoption of connected and software-enabled PAP devices, including remote monitoring, mobile app integration, and AI-driven therapy adjustment features.

– tracks adoption of connected and software-enabled PAP devices, including remote monitoring, mobile app integration, and AI-driven therapy adjustment features. Patient Demographics & Usage Trends – analyzes regional prevalence and incidence of sleep apnea, prescription patterns, device volumes, and installed base across adult populations, highlighting urban vs rural adoption.

– analyzes regional prevalence and incidence of sleep apnea, prescription patterns, device volumes, and installed base across adult populations, highlighting urban vs rural adoption. Competitive Landscape – evaluates major PAP device manufacturers, their regional market shares, product innovations, software/connectivity offerings, and growth strategies within the global sleep therapy market.

Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.21 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.89 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.42% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments • By Product (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, Automatic Positive Airway Pressure, Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure)



• By Application (Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Respiratory Failures, COPD)



• By End User (Home Care Settings, Hospitals & Clinics, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

