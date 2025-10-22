SoundHound AI and Telarus Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Amelia 7 and Autonomics to the Enterprise CX & EX Landscape

Partnership Will Deliver Next-Generation Platforms to Telarus’ Global Network of Thousands of Technology Advisors





SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, today announced that it is partnering with leading technology services distributor (TSD), Telarus, to introduce its transformative AI solutions — including the Amelia 7 AI Agent and Autonomics platforms — to thousands of expert technology advisors and their enterprise customers.

As the largest global TSD, Telarus works with the world's leading solutions providers to make it easier for consultants and advisors to sell and source the very best contact center technology. The company’s expertise and services cater to a vast range of vertical industries, including financial services, telecom, utilities, healthcare, retail, and more.

Through this collaboration, Telarus will introduce SoundHound AI’s next-generation Amelia 7 AI Agent and Autonomics platforms to its expansive partner ecosystem. The move promises to accelerate enterprise AI adoption by leveraging Telarus engineering and advanced solutions experts — along with thousands of technology advisors— to help enterprises transform customer and employee experiences (CX & EX) by deploying enterprise-ready autonomous AI capable of retrieving information, completing tasks, processing transactions, and more on behalf of customers.

“Businesses are looking to cut through the hype when it comes to AI, and we’re pleased to be working with the experts at Telarus to drive adoption of Amelia 7 and our game-changing Autonomics platform,” said Steve Plunkett, Vice President of Global Partner and Channel Sales at SoundHound AI. “Our AI agents combine LLMs with deterministic flows and human-in-the-loop to ensure the best, most appropriate response every time. Our Autonomics platform uplevels traditional AIOps platforms, delivering fast resolutions and less downtime. In both cases, we’re helping businesses to create meaningful efficiencies that give a fast return on their investment.”

“The appetite for enterprise-grade AI is massive, but so is the need for trusted expertise to help companies deploy it successfully,” said Richard Murray, Chief Commercial Officer at Telarus. “Telarus is committed to providing our advisors and their customers with the most innovative and impactful solutions on the market, and by partnering with SoundHound, we are able to equip them with true Agentic AI and next-gen solutions that drive real business outcomes.”

Amelia 7

The Amelia 7 platform can handle complex multi-step user queries by orchestrating multiple AI agents with specific functions to answer questions, execute transactions, and resolve problems via text or voice, without the need for human intervention.

And unlike other agentic platforms, Amelia’s AI agents come with best-in-class automatic speech recognition (ASR), which means they can easily understand human speech, allowing customers to get things done just by speaking naturally – as they would to a person.

Amelia 7’s AI Agents use Agentic+ – a flexible combination of generative AI, multi-agent autonomous orchestration, traditional deterministic models, and human-in-the-loop to complete tasks based on the best possible path to the right response.

Autonomics

SoundHound’s AI-powered Autonomics platform enables the AI-driven, end-to-end automation of IT systems through a single pane of glass.

Unlike traditional IT Infrastructure monitoring, Autonomics allows a user to understand why an issue occurred and to resolve it fast, turning existing IT tools into an automated, digital first self-healing system that detects, diagnoses, and resolves problems.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, delivers solutions that allow businesses to offer superior experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants. The company’s various groundbreaking AI-driven products include Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and the Amelia Platform, which powers AI Agents for enterprise. In addition, SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, and Autonomics, a category-leading operations platform that automates IT processes, have allowed SoundHound to power millions of products and services, and processes billions of interactions each year for world class businesses.

About Telarus

Telarus, the largest technology services distributor, has devoted over two decades to fueling technology advisor growth through deep market insights, channel expertise, and an unmatched suite of services, solutions, and tools. With a focus on collaboration with advisors and suppliers, Telarus enables the modern advisor to source, purchase, and implement the right technology for the greatest impact. To learn more, visit www.telarus.com .

