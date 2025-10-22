Migraine Drugs Market Projected to Surpass USD 15.54 billion by 2032 Due to Rising Demand – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Migraine Drugs Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to S&S Insider, the Migraine Drugs Market was valued at USD 6.59 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 15.54 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.34% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. The strong market expansion is attributed to the rising prevalence of migraines worldwide, coupled with increasing awareness and the availability of advanced therapeutic options.

The U.S. migraine drugs market was valued at USD 2.47 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.80 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.26% over 2025-2032. This growth is fueled by factors such as a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and a growing adoption of innovative treatments.





The migraine drugs Market growth is supported by significant developments across the industry. Novel therapeutic classes, such as CGRP inhibitors, are revolutionizing treatment for both acute and preventive migraine therapy, providing more targeted and effective relief than older medications. Additionally, a heightened awareness of migraine as a debilitating neurological condition is prompting more individuals to seek medical attention and effective treatment.

Market Segment Insights

By Treatment

Preventive is the dominant segment in the global migraine drugs market, with a 61.06% market share in 2024, owing to increasing use of CGRP monoclonal antibodies and gepants that reduce attack frequency and severity. The acute segment is emerging as the fastest growing, with a CAGR of 11.05% in the migraine drugs market, fueled by more people with episodic migraines being diagnosed.

By Route of Administration

In 2024, the injectables dominated the ophthalmic lasers industry with a 68.76% market share, owing to the increasing use of CGRP monoclonal antibodies including Aimovig, Ajovy, and Emgality for preventive therapy. The Oral segment is the fastest growing aspect of the Migraine Drugs Market analysis, as the use of CGRP receptor antagonists including Nurtec ODT and Qulipta grows.

By Age

Pediatric held a dominant migraine drugs market share of 60.40% of the migraine drugs industry in 2024, driven by migraines are increasingly common in children and teenagers. Geriatrics is emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the migraine drugs industry with the highest CAGR of 12.43%, owing to the rising prevalence of migraine in older adults and better recognition of late-onset migraine.

By Availability

Prescription Drugs are the largest segment of the migraine drugs industry and register for the highest CAGR of 11.58% over the forecast period, owing to the use of clinically available therapies, including triptans, gepants, and the novel drugs related to CGRP.

Regional Analysis

In 2024, the North American region holds the largest market share of the migraine drugs industry and dominates the market with a 45.60% market share, owing to a high disease burden, strong medical structure, and prevalent knowledge of migraine treatment.

Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region with the highest CAGR of 8.28%, driven by an increase in the number of cases of migraine disorders, a rise in awareness regarding healthcare, the introduction of new products, and demand for innovative therapies in highly populated countries, including China and India.

Recent News:

In March 2025, AbbVie announced the expanded global rollout of Qulipta (atogepant) for preventive migraine treatment, following positive Phase 3 results in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Environmental Compliance Metrics – analyzes regulatory and approval benchmarks across global markets, including safety standards, prescription guidelines, and adherence to pharmacovigilance protocols.

– analyzes regulatory and approval benchmarks across global markets, including safety standards, prescription guidelines, and adherence to pharmacovigilance protocols. Capacity Utilization Rates – tracks production and distribution efficiency of migraine drugs, highlighting whether manufacturing capacity aligns with growing demand for acute and preventive therapies.

– tracks production and distribution efficiency of migraine drugs, highlighting whether manufacturing capacity aligns with growing demand for acute and preventive therapies. Supply Chain Disruption Index – identifies regions and suppliers at risk due to raw material availability, manufacturing bottlenecks, or logistical constraints affecting global migraine drug distribution.

– identifies regions and suppliers at risk due to raw material availability, manufacturing bottlenecks, or logistical constraints affecting global migraine drug distribution. Technological Adoption Rate – evaluates adoption of innovative drug classes (CGRP mAbs, gepants, ditans), novel delivery systems (injectables, nasal sprays), and integration of digital prescription and adherence monitoring tools.

– evaluates adoption of innovative drug classes (CGRP mAbs, gepants, ditans), novel delivery systems (injectables, nasal sprays), and integration of digital prescription and adherence monitoring tools. Patient Demographics & Treatment Utilization – provides insights into age, gender, urban vs rural usage patterns, chronic vs episodic migraine treatment, and trends in neurologist vs primary care prescriptions.

– provides insights into age, gender, urban vs rural usage patterns, chronic vs episodic migraine treatment, and trends in neurologist vs primary care prescriptions. Competitive Landscape – assesses leading pharmaceutical players, market share by drug class, pipeline innovations, pricing strategies, insurance coverage, and patient preference trends across regions.

Migraine Drugs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 6.59 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 15.54 billion CAGR CAGR of 11.34% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments • By Treatment (Acute, Preventive)



• By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Others)



• By Age (Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric)



•By Availability (Prescription Drugs, Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

