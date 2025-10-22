AI in Personalized Nutrition Market to Reach USD 21.54 Billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 17.9%, Says Towards FnB

Ottawa, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI in personalized nutrition market size stood at USD 4.15 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 4.89 billion in 2025 to USD 21.54 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is observing growth due to high demand for tailored nutritional solutions and high demand for effective medications as per the patient’s medical conditions.

Key Highlights of AI in Personalized Nutrition Market

By region, North America led the market with highest share of 40% in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By AI technology, the machine learning/deep learning segment captured the maximum share of 45% in 2024, whereas the computer vision segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

By application, the personalized meal planning and recommendations segment dominated the market with 50% share in 2024, whereas the microbiome and genetics-based nutrition segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By delivery model, mobile apps and cloud-based platforms segment held the 60% share in 2024, whereas the wearable device integration segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

By nutrition type, the personalized diet plans segment led the market with highest share of 40% in 2024, whereas the functional foods and supplements segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.



Rising Health and Nutrition Awareness Aiding the Growth of AI in Personalized Nutrition

AI in the personalized nutrition market is observing growth due to rising health awareness, technological advancements, and demand for better management of chronic diseases. Personalized and customized diet charts help individuals to manage their health issues, ideally further aiding the growth of the market. AI and other technological factors browse through a consumer’s current health data and prepare an ideal data chart accordingly. Such data charts help individuals to manage their current health condition and stay consistent with their health goals. Consumers aiming to manage their weight, manage health issues such as diabetes and obesity, or the senior segment in search of their nutrition management, form a huge consumer base for the market.

New Trends of AI in Personalized Nutrition Market

Continuous monitoring by wearable devices for accurate data and ideal diet chart modifications helps the growth of AI in the personalized nutrition market.

Use of data from genetic tests, microbiome studies, and other health metrics also helps to curate an ideal data chart helpful for the growth of the market.

Advanced technology and AI-powered applications help consumers identify the nutritional value of food through images and also help to suggest the ideal portion size, further fueling the growth of the market.



Recent Developments of AI in Personalized Nutrition Market

In June 2025, Walmart and Soda Health joined forces and announced the launch of Walmart Everyday Health Signals. The program will help participants flex their card members’ wellness efforts by providing personalized nutrition and guidance based on their shopping history. ( Source - https://www.businesswire.com)

- https://www.businesswire.com) In May 2025, Omada Health launched Nutritional Intelligence, designed to provide evidence-based educational support and help individuals cultivate positive relationships with food. (Source- https://hitconsultant.net)

Established Corporations of AI in the Personalized Nutrition Market

Nestle Health Science, the specialized health arm of Nestle, uses AI, including Persona Nutrition, to expand its presence in the personalized vitamin and supplement market. The company is also an active member of digital collaborations to integrate AI, genetics, and diagnostics into its products.

the specialized health arm of Nestle, uses AI, including Persona Nutrition, to expand its presence in the personalized vitamin and supplement market. The company is also an active member of digital collaborations to integrate AI, genetics, and diagnostics into its products. Abbott, the healthcare giant, uses AI for continuous glucose monitoring systems. It helps in tailoring the diet and health systems accordingly to manage a healthy profile with ideal tips and tricks.

the healthcare giant, uses AI for continuous glucose monitoring systems. It helps in tailoring the diet and health systems accordingly to manage a healthy profile with ideal tips and tricks. Samsung, the electronics giant, launched Samsung Food in 2023, an AI-powered food and recipe platform, offering personalized meal plans and recipes to manage health conditions accordingly.



Company Survey for Firms in AI in Personalized Nutrition Market

Vendor Product / Proposition Data Inputs Used Business Model ZOE At-home tests (blood and stool) and a curated app with food scoring & coaching. Stool microbiome, blood markers, CGM Consumer subscription; B2B research partnerships. DayTwo (microbiome/clinical) Gut microbiome glycemic response forecasts & diet plans. Stool sequencing, clinical inputs. Clinical & consumer subscriptions Viome Microbiome and blood personalized nutrition and supplements. Microbiome sequencing, questionnaires. Direct-to-consumer subscriptions InsideTracker Blood biomarker analysis and personalized interventions. Blood tests, wearables, questionnaires. SaaS + consumer subscription Suggestic / EatLove Meal-planning API and personalized recipe engines. Diet logs, goals, and clinical constraints. B2B SaaS to clinics, companies Season Health / Wellory Clinical nutrition management platforms & coaching EMR integration, dietitian care Employer/health plan contracts; acquisitions expanded reach. Nutrigenomix / DNAfit Genotype-based nutrition guidance Genetic markers (SNPs) Test kit + one-time/ongoing advice



AI in Personalized Nutrition Market Dynamics

What are the growth drivers of AI in Personalized Nutrition Market?

Growing awareness of health and nutrition, growing population of adults and the senior age group, rising demand for wearable technology, and growing health consciousness are some of the major factors for the growth of AI in the personalized nutrition industry. Inclusion of AI in diet chart recommendations helps consumers to get personalized and customized diet charts to manage different types of health issues perfectly. Rising health issues observed due to an unhealthy lifestyle, such as obesity and diabetes, are also some of the major factors for the growth of the market.

Challenge

Data Accuracy and Integration Obstruct the Growth of the Market

AI requires data from various sources to prepare a detailed and customized chart. Improper amalgamation of data from different sources may lead to inaccurate information and its representation, creating an obstruction in the growth of the market. Hence, such factors may hamper the growth of the market. Incompatibility between the wearable technology and the mobile health application may further obstruct the growth of the market.

Opportunity

Advanced AI-Powered Applications are helpful for the Market’s Growth

Introducing AI-powered and advanced health applications is a major opportunity for the growth of AI in the personalized nutrition market. The application should study and analyze the health profile of a consumer and suggest the rights and wrongs of the ongoing diet plan. The application can suggest an ideal diet chart and easy tips and tricks to stay consistent. More healthy habits that can help an individual stay consistent and motivated to follow the diet can aid in the growth of the market.

Trade Analysis of the AI in Personalized Nutrition Market

Regional Dynamics — Trade Implications

North America (US): largest current commercial market, strong investor activity, and scaleups (Viome, DayTwo, ZOE activity in US/UK markets). US firms drive kit-based exports and SaaS partnerships. Viome’s reported sale of >500k kits shows both scale potential and cross-border product demand.

largest current commercial market, strong investor activity, and scaleups (Viome, DayTwo, ZOE activity in US/UK markets). US firms drive kit-based exports and SaaS partnerships. Viome’s reported sale of >500k kits shows both scale potential and cross-border product demand. Europe: strong R&D, consumer acceptance, but stricter regulatory scrutiny around health claims and data. EU digital-trade rules (and the EU AI Act trajectory) shape how EU players export services.

strong R&D, consumer acceptance, but stricter regulatory scrutiny around health claims and data. EU digital-trade rules (and the EU AI Act trajectory) shape how EU players export services. Asia-Pacific: fastest CAGR expectations in many forecasts (China and APAC uptake of supplements, mobile health). APAC represents the most attractive growth market for exporters of kits, supplements, and white-label AI platforms, but expect local data-localization and regulatory heterogeneity.



Trade & Regulatory Environment (Critical for Cross-Border Flows)

Digital trade & cross-border data flows: Restrictions on cross-border data transfers and temporary movement of service providers remain a major trade barrier for digital health services. OECD and USTR reporting show digital-trade restrictions remain common in 2023–25, though bilateral digital-trade deals (e.g., EU–Singapore) reduce friction regionally. Exporters of AI nutrition services must map data-flow rules country-by-country and leverage trade agreements where present.

Restrictions on cross-border data transfers and temporary movement of service providers remain a major trade barrier for digital health services. OECD and USTR reporting show digital-trade restrictions remain common in 2023–25, though bilateral digital-trade deals (e.g., EU–Singapore) reduce friction regionally. Exporters of AI nutrition services must map data-flow rules country-by-country and leverage trade agreements where present. Health / food-claim regulation and clinical classification: personalized nutrition offerings sit at the boundary of food, supplement, and medical advice. Regulatory classification (consumer product vs. medical device / clinical service) determines whether strict medical device approvals or less-stringent food laws apply, a make-or-break issue for market entry and trade. Academic reviews flag regulatory complexity for personalized nutrition.

personalized nutrition offerings sit at the boundary of food, supplement, and medical advice. Regulatory classification (consumer product vs. medical device / clinical service) determines whether strict medical device approvals or less-stringent food laws apply, a make-or-break issue for market entry and trade. Academic reviews flag regulatory complexity for personalized nutrition. Privacy & AI governance: GDPR/HIPAA and emerging AI legislation (EU AI Act guidance) impose constraints (consent, automated-decision transparency, provenance of training data). These affect cross-border operations (can you send genomic or microbiome data overseas?) and may force local hosting or partner arrangements.



Competitive Landscape & Business Models

Players: A mix of pure-software AI platforms, nutrigenomics labs, kit producers, and combined consumer apps. Notable companies cited across reports: Viome, ZOE, DayTwo, Nutrigenomix, Baze, Habit, Nutrino (and many startups). Some scale via direct-to-consumer kits; others via B2B white-labeling or provider integrations.

A mix of pure-software AI platforms, nutrigenomics labs, kit producers, and combined consumer apps. Notable companies cited across reports: Viome, ZOE, DayTwo, Nutrigenomix, Baze, Habit, Nutrino (and many startups). Some scale via direct-to-consumer kits; others via B2B white-labeling or provider integrations. Business Models Relevant to Trade: Kit + lab processing (physical cross-border shipments of biological samples or kits) faces customs, biosample transport rules, and import/export lab certifications. SaaS/AI platform & tele-services (digital exports), mainly constrained by data-flow and services regulation. Supplements & personalized formulations (physical goods), face tariffs, food safety, and labeling rules per destination.

Each model has distinct trade frictions and opportunities.





Supply Chain & Trade Flows — What to Watch

Physical goods: test kits, supplements, and lab reagents move across borders. Exporters must ensure compliance with customs classification, cold-chain (if required), and biohazard transport rules. Tariffs on consumer health products exist but are usually modest; non-tariff measures (certification, registration) are more binding.

test kits, supplements, and lab reagents move across borders. Exporters must ensure compliance with customs classification, cold-chain (if required), and biohazard transport rules. Tariffs on consumer health products exist but are usually modest; non-tariff measures (certification, registration) are more binding. Data & cloud hosting: many AI nutritional services require large genomic/microbiome datasets and user health data. Local data-localization requirements can force regional cloud contracts or local partnerships, affecting operational cost and ease of cross-border service delivery.

AI in Personalized Nutrition Market Regional Analysis

North America Dominated the AI in Personalized Nutrition Market in 2024

North America led the market in 2024 due to the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related health issues such as diabetes, obesity, and even cardiovascular problems. To ward off the side effects of such health problems, consumers’ inclination towards health and wellness increased, aiding the growth of the market. Consumers’ higher investment in health equipment and supplements further helped the growth of the market in the region. Incorporation of AI and advanced technology for tailored diet plans and health solutions is further fueling the growth of the market. The US plays a vital role in the growth of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific Is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to rising consumer awareness regarding health and nutrition, further fueling the growth of AI in the personalized nutrition market in the foreseen period. Consumers are acknowledging the importance of a healthy diet to avoid prevalent health problems observed these days, such as heart problems, obesity, and blood pressure issues.

The growing population of the elderly, concerned about their health profile and in search of a healthy diet to be followed, is another major factor for the growth of the market. AI and ML help to understand the health history of a consumer deeply and suggest an ideal meal plan and diet to manage the health parameters perfectly.

AI in Personalized Nutrition Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 17.9% Market Size in 2025 USD 4.89 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 5.77 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 21.54 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



AI in Personalized Nutrition Market Segmental Analysis

AI Technology Analysis

The Machine Learning/deep learning segment led the AI in the personalized nutrition market in 2024, as the technology can utilize the structured data available in the form of lab results, feeds from wearable devices, and dietary logs to the best use. Hence, the segment aided the growth of the market. Developing technology and improved device functionality helpful for recording accurate data of a consumer is another major factor helpful for the growth of the market. Deep learning models help to study the data in depth and suggest ideal dietary plans for an individual, which is helpful for the growth of the market.

The computer vision segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as the segment involves more accuracy, which is helpful to manage the diet and customize it as per the consumer’s requirements. The segment involves clicking the picture of a meal and calculating the portion size and nutritional intake accordingly. The method also helps in advanced tailoring of a consumer’s diet plan as per one’s nutritional requirements to keep one away from prevalent diseases, health issues, and other dietary problems.

Application Analysis

The personalized meal planning and recommendations segment led the AI in the personalized nutrition market in 2024 due to enhanced demand for a nutritious lifestyle and healthy eating habits. Consumers today are aware of the connection between healthy eating and wellness, and hence are focused on maintaining clean eating habits to avoid the side effects of prevalent health issues. Hence, multiple health applications are helping consumers to prepare a customized diet chart as per an individual’s health profile, further fueling the growth of the market.

The microbiome and genomics-based nutrition segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period as the segment focuses on accurate data provided to understand the gut microbiome for enhanced personalization. The gut microbiome helps in understanding the digestion, nutrient uptake, immune control, mood regulation, metabolism, and disease avoidance of an individual. AI and machine learning help to understand the microbiome sequencing of an individual for analysis of extensive data retrieved for enhanced customization, further fueling the growth of the market.

Delivery Model Analysis

The mobile apps and cloud-based platforms segment led the AI in personalized nutrition market in 2024 due to their convenience and accurate results, which were helpful for the growth of the market. Higher usage of smartphones and smart wearables allows the growth of the segment by providing extensive data and helping individuals in managing their health profiles. Smart health apps allow individual to keep track of their health data and make necessary and timely changes accordingly, further fueling the growth of the market.

The wearable device integration segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period, as the segment provides ongoing and accurate data helpful to keep track of the current health profile of an individual. Such devices aid in developing a customized dietary chart on the basis of the records provided by the device. Hence, the segment is observed to aid the growth of the market in the foreseen period. The segment has also fueled the demand for smart devices for better health management and customization.

Nutrition Type Analysis

The personalized diet plans segment dominated the AI in personalized nutrition market in 2024, as it helps to understand the health and nutritional profile of an individual. It helps in customizing the diet of an individual accordingly to the individual’s health requirements. Such customizations help consumers in managing weight, diabetes, heart issues, and other risk factors that can lead to major health problems. The AI technology provides a perfectly tailored diet chart, helpful to fuel the growth of the market.

The functional food and supplements segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period, as such products are full of essential nutrients and minerals helpful for the overall strength and wellness of a consumer. AI helps in studying a consumer’s health profile in detail and suggests the ideal functional foods and supplements to manage health in the best possible way, fueling the growth of the market in the foreseen period. The segment also helps to lower the chances of risk factors observed due to prevalent health issues like diabetes and obesity.

Top Companies of AI in Personalized Nutrition Market

Habit (Nestlé Health Science): Habit, owned by Nestlé Health Science, is a pioneer in AI-driven personalized nutrition, combining DNA, biomarker, and lifestyle data to deliver tailored diet recommendations. Its platform uses predictive algorithms to design individualized meal plans that optimize metabolic health. Backed by Nestlé’s nutritional research, Habit bridges precision nutrition with practical consumer wellness solutions.

Habit, owned by Nestlé Health Science, is a pioneer in AI-driven personalized nutrition, combining DNA, biomarker, and lifestyle data to deliver tailored diet recommendations. Its platform uses predictive algorithms to design individualized meal plans that optimize metabolic health. Backed by Nestlé’s nutritional research, Habit bridges precision nutrition with practical consumer wellness solutions. Lumen: Lumen uses AI-powered metabolic analysis through a handheld breath analyzer that measures CO₂ concentration to determine whether the body is burning fat or carbohydrates. Its app delivers personalized nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle guidance based on real-time metabolism data, promoting improved energy management and weight control.

Lumen uses AI-powered metabolic analysis through a handheld breath analyzer that measures CO₂ concentration to determine whether the body is burning fat or carbohydrates. Its app delivers personalized nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle guidance based on real-time metabolism data, promoting improved energy management and weight control. InsideTracker: InsideTracker integrates blood biomarker testing, DNA analysis, and AI to provide personalized nutrition and wellness insights. Its algorithmic platform identifies nutritional deficiencies and recommends diet and supplement plans to enhance longevity and performance. The company’s scientific approach appeals to health-conscious consumers and athletes seeking data-driven wellness optimization.

InsideTracker integrates blood biomarker testing, DNA analysis, and AI to provide personalized nutrition and wellness insights. Its algorithmic platform identifies nutritional deficiencies and recommends diet and supplement plans to enhance longevity and performance. The company’s scientific approach appeals to health-conscious consumers and athletes seeking data-driven wellness optimization. FoodMarble: FoodMarble develops a portable digestive tracker that uses AI to analyze breath samples for food intolerance insights. Its device measures hydrogen levels to assess gut fermentation, helping users identify foods that trigger discomfort. The platform’s machine learning engine tailors dietary recommendations for better gut health and digestion efficiency.

FoodMarble develops a portable digestive tracker that uses AI to analyze breath samples for food intolerance insights. Its device measures hydrogen levels to assess gut fermentation, helping users identify foods that trigger discomfort. The platform’s machine learning engine tailors dietary recommendations for better gut health and digestion efficiency. Baze Technologies: Baze Technologies combines at-home blood testing with AI analytics to deliver hyper-personalized nutrient recommendations. Its system identifies micronutrient deficiencies and curates individualized supplement regimens. The company’s data-driven model enhances consumer awareness of nutritional needs and long-term health optimization.

Baze Technologies combines at-home blood testing with AI analytics to deliver hyper-personalized nutrient recommendations. Its system identifies micronutrient deficiencies and curates individualized supplement regimens. The company’s data-driven model enhances consumer awareness of nutritional needs and long-term health optimization. Tespo: Tespo provides personalized liquid vitamin formulations supported by AI-based nutrient profiling. Its smart dispenser system customizes vitamin blends based on individual health data and dietary preferences. Tespo’s digital health platform merges supplement personalization with technology-driven nutrition tracking.

Tespo provides personalized liquid vitamin formulations supported by AI-based nutrient profiling. Its smart dispenser system customizes vitamin blends based on individual health data and dietary preferences. Tespo’s digital health platform merges supplement personalization with technology-driven nutrition tracking. Wellory: Wellory connects users with certified nutrition coaches supported by AI-driven data analytics for personalized meal guidance. Its app uses behavioral data and dietary patterns to offer adaptive nutrition strategies focused on sustainable health outcomes.

Wellory connects users with certified nutrition coaches supported by AI-driven data analytics for personalized meal guidance. Its app uses behavioral data and dietary patterns to offer adaptive nutrition strategies focused on sustainable health outcomes. PlateJoy: PlateJoy uses AI algorithms to create customized meal plans based on dietary goals, allergies, and lifestyle preferences. Its platform integrates grocery delivery and real-time tracking features, making personalized healthy eating more accessible and efficient.

PlateJoy uses AI algorithms to create customized meal plans based on dietary goals, allergies, and lifestyle preferences. Its platform integrates grocery delivery and real-time tracking features, making personalized healthy eating more accessible and efficient. Nuzest AI Labs: Nuzest AI Labs leverages artificial intelligence to formulate personalized protein and supplement products tailored to users’ nutritional profiles. Its focus on plant-based nutrition and AI-driven product recommendations aligns with the growing demand for sustainable health solutions.

Nuzest AI Labs leverages artificial intelligence to formulate personalized protein and supplement products tailored to users’ nutritional profiles. Its focus on plant-based nutrition and AI-driven product recommendations aligns with the growing demand for sustainable health solutions. LifeNome: LifeNome applies genomics and AI to deliver DNA-based nutrition insights that address metabolic and lifestyle factors. Its predictive platform translates genetic data into actionable dietary guidance, helping consumers make informed food and supplement choices for long-term wellness.

LifeNome applies genomics and AI to deliver DNA-based nutrition insights that address metabolic and lifestyle factors. Its predictive platform translates genetic data into actionable dietary guidance, helping consumers make informed food and supplement choices for long-term wellness. DietSensor: DietSensor offers AI-based meal analysis and calorie tracking using image recognition and nutrient databases. Its smart app provides personalized dietary advice for weight management and chronic condition prevention, making it a powerful tool for everyday nutrition optimization.



Segment Covered in the Report

By AI Technology

Machine Learning / Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Predictive Analytics & Big Data

Computer Vision (Food Recognition / Portion Analysis)

Robotics & Automation in Meal Preparation



By Application

Personalized Meal Planning & Recommendations

Nutrient Intake Tracking & Optimization

Diet-Based Disease Risk Prediction

Microbiome & Genomics-Based Nutrition

Weight Management & Lifestyle Coaching



By Delivery Model

Mobile Apps & Cloud-Based Platforms

Wearable Device Integration

Online Nutritional Consulting / Telehealth Platforms

Hybrid Models (App + Professional Dietitian Support)

By Nutrition Type

Macronutrient Optimization (Carbs, Protein, Fat)

Micronutrient / Vitamin & Mineral Optimization

Functional Foods & Supplements

Personalized Diet Plans (Keto, Mediterranean, Vegan, etc.)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

