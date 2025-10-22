Soda Ash Market to Reach USD 23.26 Billion by 2030 Driven by Glass Production and Renewable Energy | Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad , Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, October 2025 – According to Mordor Intelligence, the global soda ash market is anticipated to expand from USD 19.95 billion in 2025 to USD 23.26 billion by 2030, registering a steady CAGR of 3.12% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region remains the largest market, supported by strong construction activity, and robust glass production in countries like China and India. On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa are emerging as the fastest-growing regions, propelled by solar glass manufacturing, and rising detergent consumption across developing economies.

The market’s medium concentration indicates a balance between established global producers and emerging regional players, creating competitive opportunities through cost efficiency, technological upgrades, and environmentally sustainable production methods. Increasing focus on low-emission, trona-based processes and strategic capacity expansions are expected to further shape the future of the soda ash market through 2030.

Emerging Trends in Soda Ash Market

Shifting Consumer Preferences Driving Detergent Formulation Changes

Urban consumers favor premium brands and rural markets seek affordability, soda ash remains a key ingredient balancing both needs. Additionally, the move toward eco-friendly and phosphate-free detergents across several regions is further boosting its role in detergent formulations.

Advancing Roles of Sodium-Based Batteries and Heat Storage Systems

New applications in the energy sector are gradually expanding soda ash demand. Sodium-ion battery developers are exploring its use as a core component for next-generation storage systems, while solar power projects are testing carbonate-based thermal storage materials for better efficiency. Although still at an early stage, these technologies show strong potential to become high-value outlets for soda ash, supporting its transition into specialized and sustainable energy applications.

Rising Need for Flat, Packaging, and Solar Glass

Expanding solar installations and the shift toward sustainable construction are reshaping global material demand, increasing the need for high-purity glass. Beverage and pharmaceutical industries continue to favor recyclable glass packaging over plastic, supporting steady container glass growth.

To explore comprehensive insights on soda ash market size, detailed segmentation, and competitive strategies, read more about the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/soda-ash-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Soda Ash Market Segmentation

By Type



Light Soda Ash

Dense Soda Ash

By Source

Natural (Trona-based)

Synthetic (Solvay, Hou, Dual-process)

By Application

Glass Manufacturing

Detergents and Soaps

Chemical Processing

Pulp and Paper

Metallurgy (Ore Smelting and Desulfurization)

Water Treatment

Food and Beverage Processing

By End-user Industry

Building and Construction

Automotive

Chemicals

Textiles

Food and Beverage

Renewable Energy (Solar PV glass, Batteries)

Electronics and Electrical

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN Countries

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Regional Industry Overview

In North America, natural soda ash output underpins a cost-effective supply base, with the United States serving as a major exporter and Canada and Mexico maintaining close trade ties for glass and chemical needs.

The Asia-Pacific region leads global soda ash consumption, supported by strong demand from construction, packaging, and glass manufacturing. China remains the primary production hub, while India, Japan, and South Korea contribute steadily through industrial and specialty glass applications.

Soda Ash Industry Leadership Overview

The global soda ash market features several prominent players operating across diverse regions and product segments. Their operations span natural and synthetic soda ash manufacturing, with strong footprints in glass, detergent, and chemical applications.

ANSAC (American Natural Soda Ash Corp.)

Botswana Ash South Africa (PTY) Ltd.

Genesis Energy

GHCL Limited

Inner Mongolia Yuanxing Energy

NIRMA

QEMETICA

Shandong Haihua Group Co., Ltd.

Şişecam

Solvay

Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Tronox Holdings Plc.

We Soda Ltd.

Yidu Huaxun Intelligent Conveyor Co., Ltd.

Browse More Chemicals and Materials Industry Research Reports at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/market-analysis/chemicals-materials?utm_source=globenewswire

Check Out Related Industry Reports from Mordor Intelligence



Polyether Polyol Market: The Polyether Polyol Market Report is Segmented by Product Type (Flexible Polyether Polyols, Rigid Polyether Polyols, and Other Types), Application (Flexible PU Foam, Rigid PU Foam, and More), End-User Industry (Furniture and Bedding, Construction, Automotive, and More), and Geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle-East and Africa). The Market Forecasts are Provided in Terms of Value (USD).

Covestro AG, Dow, BASF, Huntsman International LLC, Wanhua. are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in polyether polyol at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/polyether-polyol-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Butyraldehyde Market: The Butyraldehyde Market Report Segments the Industry by Product Type (N-Butanol, 2-Ethylhexanol, and More), Application (Paints and Coatings, Agrochemical, and More), End-User Industry (Building and Construction, Automotive, Healthcare, and More), Process Technology (Hydroformylation, Catalytic Dehydrogenation, and More), and Geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

BASF SE, Dow, Eastman Chemical Company, KH Neochem Co., Ltd., OXEA GmbH are the major companies operating in this market.



Read more about Butyraldehyde Companies at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/butyraldehyde-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.





