Soda Ash Market to Reach USD 23.26 Billion by 2030 Driven by Glass Production and Renewable Energy | Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad , Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, October 2025 – According to Mordor Intelligence, the global soda ash market is anticipated to expand from USD 19.95 billion in 2025 to USD 23.26 billion by 2030, registering a steady CAGR of 3.12% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region remains the largest market, supported by strong construction activity, and robust glass production in countries like China and India. On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa are emerging as the fastest-growing regions, propelled by solar glass manufacturing, and rising detergent consumption across developing economies.
The market’s medium concentration indicates a balance between established global producers and emerging regional players, creating competitive opportunities through cost efficiency, technological upgrades, and environmentally sustainable production methods. Increasing focus on low-emission, trona-based processes and strategic capacity expansions are expected to further shape the future of the soda ash market through 2030.
Emerging Trends in Soda Ash Market
Shifting Consumer Preferences Driving Detergent Formulation Changes
Urban consumers favor premium brands and rural markets seek affordability, soda ash remains a key ingredient balancing both needs. Additionally, the move toward eco-friendly and phosphate-free detergents across several regions is further boosting its role in detergent formulations.
Advancing Roles of Sodium-Based Batteries and Heat Storage Systems
New applications in the energy sector are gradually expanding soda ash demand. Sodium-ion battery developers are exploring its use as a core component for next-generation storage systems, while solar power projects are testing carbonate-based thermal storage materials for better efficiency. Although still at an early stage, these technologies show strong potential to become high-value outlets for soda ash, supporting its transition into specialized and sustainable energy applications.
Rising Need for Flat, Packaging, and Solar Glass
Expanding solar installations and the shift toward sustainable construction are reshaping global material demand, increasing the need for high-purity glass. Beverage and pharmaceutical industries continue to favor recyclable glass packaging over plastic, supporting steady container glass growth.
Soda Ash Market Segmentation
By Type
- Light Soda Ash
- Dense Soda Ash
By Source
- Natural (Trona-based)
- Synthetic (Solvay, Hou, Dual-process)
By Application
- Glass Manufacturing
- Detergents and Soaps
- Chemical Processing
- Pulp and Paper
- Metallurgy (Ore Smelting and Desulfurization)
- Water Treatment
- Food and Beverage Processing
By End-user Industry
- Building and Construction
- Automotive
- Chemicals
- Textiles
- Food and Beverage
- Renewable Energy (Solar PV glass, Batteries)
- Electronics and Electrical
- Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
By Geography
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN Countries
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Regional Industry Overview
In North America, natural soda ash output underpins a cost-effective supply base, with the United States serving as a major exporter and Canada and Mexico maintaining close trade ties for glass and chemical needs.
The Asia-Pacific region leads global soda ash consumption, supported by strong demand from construction, packaging, and glass manufacturing. China remains the primary production hub, while India, Japan, and South Korea contribute steadily through industrial and specialty glass applications.
Soda Ash Industry Leadership Overview
The global soda ash market features several prominent players operating across diverse regions and product segments. Their operations span natural and synthetic soda ash manufacturing, with strong footprints in glass, detergent, and chemical applications.
- ANSAC (American Natural Soda Ash Corp.)
- Botswana Ash South Africa (PTY) Ltd.
- Genesis Energy
- GHCL Limited
- Inner Mongolia Yuanxing Energy
- NIRMA
- QEMETICA
- Shandong Haihua Group Co., Ltd.
- Şişecam
- Solvay
- Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.
- Tata Chemicals Ltd.
- Tronox Holdings Plc.
- We Soda Ltd.
- Yidu Huaxun Intelligent Conveyor Co., Ltd.
