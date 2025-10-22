Webinar to Help New Jersey Parents and Employers Understand the Rising Risks of High-Potency Marijuana

Millburn, NJ, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) invites parents, caregivers, business leaders, and community members to attend a free webinar, “Marijuana Potency: New Research, New Risks in Your Home & Workplace,” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 28.

As the use of marijuana for adults has become legal in New Jersey, the market for high-potency cannabis products has expanded rapidly, often without a full understanding of the potential health and safety risks. This educational session will explore the growing concerns around marijuana potency, its effects on youth, and the implications for workplace safety.

The webinar will feature Dr. Paige Williams, medical toxicology and addiction medicine fellow at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and the New Jersey Poison Information and Education System, and Dr. Ryan Vandrey, professor and researcher at Johns Hopkins University’s Behavioral Pharmacology Research Unit and Cannabis Science Lab.

The discussion will be moderated by Bert Baron, host of WRNJ’s Morning Program and B•Inspired podcast, and a New Jersey Broadcasters Association Radio Hall of Fame inductee.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions as experts address key topics, including education for parents, businesses, and organizations; tips for safeguarding youth; marijuana potency and product types; understanding THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids; and recognizing the signs and effects of impairment and poisoning.

“As marijuana becomes more potent and more accessible, it’s critical that New Jersey families and workplaces are informed and prepared,” said Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey. “This webinar provides valuable insights from top experts to help protect our youth, ensure workplace safety, and promote healthier communities.”

To register, visit:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ymvJjQq_Qz23mDfNSt4TdA#/registration.

###

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 232 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.