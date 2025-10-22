IPSI today announced that it has entered into a Referral and Partnership Agreement with TabaPay, Inc., a leading real-time payment network

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: IPSI) (“IPSI” or the “Company”), a provider of merchant processing and cross-border digital payment solutions, today announced that it has entered into a Referral and Partnership Agreement with TabaPay, Inc., a leading real-time payment network serving FinTech’s, banks, and merchants across multiple sectors, including gaming, wagering, and online commerce.



Under the agreement, IPSI will act as a referral and integration partner for TabaPay’s payment solutions, enabling new revenue opportunities within online gaming, sportsbook, and digital commerce. In 2024 the total online gaming transactions in the US approximated $150 billion, a market which based on the TabaPay agreement, IPSI can now access. The collaboration will allow IPSI to provide its clients with access to instant payments and settlement capabilities through TabaPay’s proprietary platform, which connects to 14 major networks like Visa and Mastercard, as well as 18 partner banks supporting real-time transactions.



TabaPay enables instant money movement across multiple payment rails, including card networks, RTP (Real-Time Payments). Its unified API architecture provides direct connectivity that bypasses gateways, ensuring least-cost routing, intelligent transaction optimization, and faster settlement for merchants.



“This partnership with TabaPay represents a major step forward for IPSI as we expand into new high-growth verticals,” said Bill Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. “By leveraging TabaPay’s powerful real-time payment infrastructure and extensive network and bank connectivity, we can deliver faster, more secure, and compliant payment solutions to our clients, particularly in the gaming and sportsbook markets.”

Through this partnership, IPSI will receive referral-based commissions for qualified merchants introduced to TabaPay. The agreement is designed to strengthen IPSI’s strategic position within the fintech ecosystem, leveraging both companies’ technologies to accelerate real-time payment adoption across gaming, entertainment, and cross-border commerce sectors.

About TabaPay

TabaPay is a full-stack payments platform enabling instant money movement across cards, bank transfers, and real-time rails for FinTech’s, banks, and merchants. Its network integrates directly with 14 major networks, including Visa and Mastercard, and connects to 18 sponsoring banks to support instant disbursements, payouts, and merchant acquiring. TabaPay’s infrastructure powers major FinTech’s and financial institutions with a focus on scalability, security, and compliance across all payment types.

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (IPSI)

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: IPSI) is a Las Vegas-based digital payments and merchant acquiring company focused on delivering real-time, cross-border, and high-efficiency payment solutions to underserved verticals including gaming, e-commerce, and fintech markets.



