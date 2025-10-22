TASI® Bank Closes Two Financing Transactions With Sonesta-branded Hotels

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TASI® Bank (www.tasi.bank), a San Francisco–based community business bank, today announced it has provided a total of $26.15 million in purchase money financing to support a new client’s acquisition of two Sonesta-branded hotel properties in San Jose and South San Francisco.

The financing package includes $14.35 million for the Sonesta Select in South San Francisco, and $11.9 million for the Sonesta property in San Jose.

“Our client is a highly experienced hotel operator,” said Abhay Sandhu, vice president and relationship manager at TASI Bank. “Although this marks our first transaction together, our relationship had been building for some time. He turned to TASI Bank because of our deep sector expertise and our commitment to relationship-based lending.”

Sandhu noted that the acquisitions were timed strategically as hospitality markets continue to recover strongly. “Occupancy rates in many hospitality segments are now closing in on pre-pandemic levels,” he said. “That market strength, combined with our client’s track record, made these deals especially compelling.”

Since opening in 1983, TASI Bank has established itself as a trusted financial partner for small and mid-sized businesses throughout Northern California, with a particular focus on industries traditionally underserved by large institutions.

“Our advantage lies in our flexibility and sector knowledge,” Sandhu added. “We’ve built long-term relationships with operators in hospitality, gas and convenience retail, commercial real estate and all aspects of the cannabis industry. At TASI Bank, we’re not just providing capital — we’re building partnerships.

“In the banking industry we are known as a ‘maverick’ lender, able to act swiftly on niche deals where larger banks have been slow to respond.”

About TASI® Bank

TASI® Bank is a division of Bank of Guam® and a community-focused business bank headquartered in San Francisco. Since 1983, TASI Bank has specialized in providing customized financial products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, with an emphasis on relationship banking and serving industries often overlooked by larger financial institutions.

