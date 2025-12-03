TASI ® Bank Reports Strong Loan Production in 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TASI® Bank, a San Francisco–based division of Bank of Guam®, announced today that it has completed over $100 million in loan production during 2025, highlighted by the financing of two Sonesta-branded hotels in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“As a community business bank rooted in the Bay Area, we are proud to report that our funding has supported local business growth and helped neighborhoods thrive,” said Dave Joves, President of TASI Bank.

Founded in 1983 and operating from its long-standing headquarters at 400 Montgomery Street in San Francisco, TASI Bank became an independent subsidiary of Bank of Guam® in 2021. Building on its strong regional foundation, the Bank has recently expanded its loan operations into Southern California, now serving clients across Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties.

“Our commitment goes beyond lending,” Joves added. “We offer deposit banking services designed with entrepreneurs and professionals in mind—providing competitive rates, personalized service, and flexible tools to support smart financial management.”

In addition to its commercial banking activities, TASI Bank continues to invest in the communities it serves through corporate sponsorships and partnerships with several Bay Area nonprofit organizations, including the BMF Foundation, Curry Senior Center, Junior Achievement Job Shadow®, Good Shepherd Grace Center, and the Peninsula Gujarati Association (PGA).

“Whether it’s a small business looking to streamline operations or a nonprofit managing seasonal cash flow,” said Joves, “our goal is to be there to help.”

About TASI® Bank

TASI® Bank, a division of Bank of Guam®, is a San Francisco–based community business bank serving small and mid-sized businesses since 1983. The Bank specializes in relationship-based lending, customized deposit services, and financial solutions tailored to industries often overlooked by larger institutions.

For more information, visit www.tasbank.com.

