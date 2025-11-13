TASI ® Bank Sponsorship of Annual BMF Basketball Tournament

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its annual commitment, San Francisco–based TASI® Bank is a corporate sponsor of the Bhartiya Mandal Foundation (BMF) basketball tournament, scheduled to take place at The Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek, November 15-16.

The tournament, featuring multiple age-group divisions, raises funds to support BMF’s community programs. Founded in 1973, the Foundation promotes cultural awareness, volunteerism, and charitable giving within the Bay Area’s Indian-American community.

“We have a volunteer board of 18 and no professional staff,” said Satish Patel, BMF board chair and president. “Each year, hundreds participate in our fundraising efforts. We’ve raised more than $400,000 for organizations like the San Francisco/Marin Food Bank. TASI Bank has been a vital supporter of our annual basketball tournament for the past decade.”

BMF’s board includes many second-generation Indian Americans active in local business and civic life.

“We’re proud to continue our long-standing partnership with BMF,” said Alan Gaul, vice president of marketing and brand for TASI Bank. “Celebrating the Gujarati community and its contributions to the Bay Area is an honor.”

Additional information about the tournament is available at www.bmfbayarea.org or by calling (415) 741-5643.

About Bhartiya Mandal Foundation (BMF)

Founded in 1973, the Bhartiya Mandal Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting Indian culture while supporting charitable causes across the San Francisco Bay Area. Operated entirely by volunteers, BMF hosts cultural and athletic events to strengthen community ties and fund local service initiatives.

Learn more at www.bmfbayarea.org.

About TASI® Bank

TASI® Bank, headquartered in San Francisco, is a full-service community bank focused on serving small businesses and professionals across the Bay Area. Known for its relationship-based banking approach, TASI Bank provides commercial lending, real estate financing, and deposit solutions tailored to the needs of local entrepreneurs and organizations.

For more information, visit www.tasi.bank.

