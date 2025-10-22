AACR Abstract: First Evidence that Selective A2B Receptor Inhibition Lowers PD-L1 Tumor Expression and also Directly Suppresses Mesothelioma Tumor Growth

Dover, DE, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp (Nasdaq: ATON) and its oncology-focused subsidiary Tarus Therapeutics, LLC, operating as Cyncado Therapeutics, announce that the AACR has published online the company’s abstract for presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

As described in the abstract, investigators will present first evidence that A2B receptor inhibition reduces the adenosine-mediated increase in PD-L1 in a human epithelioid mesothelioma cell line, associated with decreased CREB phosphorylation (pCREB). In an immunocompetent in vivo mesothelioma model, TT-4 monotherapy outperformed anti-PD-1, and TT-4 + anti-PD-1 showed significantly more anti-tumor activity than either agent alone; immunohistochemistry showed increased T-cell infiltration.

“In vitro, we see a direct anti-tumor effect in both epithelial and non-epithelial mesothelioma cells, with PD-L1 falling in step with reduced pCREB. In vivo, TT-4 is active as a single agent and adds benefit with anti-PD-1, clear signals that are guiding our clinical strategy,” said Rob Kramer, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Cyncado Therapeutics.

Presentation details

Title: ADORA2B inhibition in Mesothelioma (MMe) cells affects PD-L1 expression and exerts an effective response on AKT signaling and anti-tumor immune response

Session: Poster Session C

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Date and time: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 12:30–4:00 pm EDT

Presenting group: G.I.Me with collaborators from University of L’Aquila, Istituto Nazionale Tumori IRCCS Fondazione G. Pascale, St. James’s Hospital Dublin, and Cyncado Therapeutics

About AlphaTON Capital Corp

AlphaTON Capital is a specialized digital asset treasury company focused on building and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens and developing the Telegram ecosystem. The Company implements a comprehensive treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser and Chief Investment Officer, Enzo Villani, the company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and potential strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications. AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ATON.

AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing potentially first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to potentially achieve durable treatment response and improve quality of life for patients. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations.

About Cyncado Therapeutics

Tarus Therapeutics, LLC (operating as Cyncado Therapeutics), a clinical stage, wholly owned subsidiary of AlphaTON Capital Corp, is developing potentially best-in-class small molecule adenosine receptor antagonists targeting A2A and A2B receptors to overcome immune suppression in oncology. The Company's lead program, TT-4, is an oral, ultra-selective A2B receptor antagonist with an initial focus on mesothelioma, advancing toward first-patient dosing in Q1 2026. Cyncado is also developing dual-antagonist strategies designed to achieve comprehensive blockade of adenosine-mediated immune evasion, potentially unlocking synergistic anti-tumor effects and durable patient responses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and objectives, future operations, clinical development timelines, TON ecosystem growth, therapeutic development outcomes, regulatory approvals, financing activities, and statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as "believe," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "will," "may," "plans," "potential," "targets," or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: uncertainty regarding clinical trial outcomes and regulatory approvals; uncertainty of the Company's investment in TON and digital assets; regulatory and legal risks associated with digital assets; risks related to Telegram's platform and the TON ecosystem; market volatility; competitive risks in both digital assets and therapeutics development; and other factors described in "Item 3 – Key Information-Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025, and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

AlphaTON Capital Corp

AlphaTON@icrinc.com

(203) 682-8200

Media Inquiries

Richard Laermer

RLM PR

AlphaTON@rlmpr.com

(212) 741-5106 X 216