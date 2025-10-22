Denny’s Honors Veterans with Free Original Grand Slam® for Veterans Day

Spartanburg, S.C., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Veterans Day, Denny’s invites active and retired military personnel to America’s Diner to enjoy a FREE Original Grand Slam® from 5 a.m. (store open) to noon local time at participating locations nationwide*. The iconic, guest-favorite meal features two delicious and fluffy buttermilk pancakes, two crispy strips of bacon, two sausage links, and two eggs made to order. To redeem this offer, veterans and active-duty military need to present a valid military ID or DD 214.

“Veterans Day is a time to honor those who have given so much in service to our nation – and an opportunity for us, as America’s Diner, to say thank you in the way we know best: by feeding people,” said Chris Bode, President and Chief Operating Officer at Denny’s and veteran of the United States Navy. “Many of our guests, as well as our franchise owners, restaurant teams and support center members – including me – have proudly served. Sharing a meal is a simple but meaningful gesture to show our gratitude and remind every veteran that they’ll always be welcome at Denny’s.”

Denny’s annual Veterans Day celebration reflects the brand’s commitment to supporting people and communities. In 2024, Denny’s proudly served over 38,000 meals to veteran heroes across the nation as well as communities impacted by natural disasters.

For more information or to find a participating Denny's restaurant, please visit www.dennys.com.

*Dine-in only at participating locations nationwide on November 11, 2025 from 5 a.m. (store open) to noon local time. Veterans Day offer cannot be combined with any other offers.

About Denny’s Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C.-based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of June 25, 2025, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,484 restaurants, 1,422 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company-operated. This includes 166 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or YouTube.

