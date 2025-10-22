EmblemHealth Celebrating Strong Leadership in Challenging Times

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmblemHealth, a not-for-profit health plan dedicated to its community mission, and LaborPress, New York’s top source for daily labor news and industry information, are proud to present the annual Heroes of Labor Awards. With a legacy of over 85 years serving New York communities, EmblemHealth demonstrates a steadfast commitment to supporting labor union members, working individuals, and government and municipal employees.

“The challenges and uncertainty working families face daily are growing, and these times call for strong leadership,” stated Christine O’Connor, Assistant-Vice President for New York City Strategic Relations. “We are fortunate to have exemplary leaders who are meeting this moment, and we celebrate their accomplishments.”

This year’s honorees are:

Joseph Colangelo, SEIU Local 246 President

Dilcy Benn, District Council 37 Local 1505

James Brosi, President of UFOA-IAFF Local 854



“Labor makes up the solid foundation of the metropolis we call home,” said Neal Tepel, Labor Press Publisher. “As our great city faces turbulent headwinds from the Federal Government, our award winners stand firm today and every day, because without them, there is no New York.”

Heroes of Labor began in 2012 in response to the exemplary work done by union leaders and members in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. These awards have been a tribute to the everyday champions of New York City. This event marks the dedication of working men and women across the city who strive to keep our city strong.

About EmblemHealth

EmblemHealth is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit health insurers, serving members across New York’s diverse communities with a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans for employers, individuals, and families. With a commitment to value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top hospitals and doctors, including its own AdvantageCare Physicians, to deliver quality, affordable, convenient care. At more than a dozen EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care locations, members and nonmembers have access to community-based health and wellness guidance and resources. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.

Contact:

EmblemHealth Public Relations Office | Email: press@emblemhealth.com