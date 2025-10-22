Brown & Brown, Inc. announces 10% increase in quarterly cash dividend rate and authorization for up to $1.5 billion share buyback

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) (the “Company”) today announced that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.165 per share. The dividend is payable on November 12, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 5, 2025. The dividend represents a 10% increase from the previous regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share and is Brown & Brown’s 32nd consecutive annual dividend increase.

The Company also today announced that, as part of its disciplined capital allocation strategy, the board of directors has authorized the purchase of up to an additional $1.25 billion of the Company's outstanding common stock. With this authorization, the Company will now have outstanding approval to purchase up to approximately $1.5 billion, in the aggregate, of the Company's outstanding common stock. The shares will be repurchased from time to time, at the Company’s discretion and subject to the availability of stock, market conditions, the trading price of the stock and alternative uses for capital, as well as the Company’s financial performance and objectives to reduce dilution from the Company's employee equity incentive plans, decrease outstanding shares or manage other potential factors. These purchases may be carried out through open market purchases, block trades, accelerated share repurchase plans of up to $250 million each (unless otherwise approved by the board of directors), negotiated private transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

