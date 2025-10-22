Kemira Water Index Discussed During Nationwide Media Tour with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new nationwide survey, the Kemira Water Index, has uncovered critical insights into how Americans view their tap water, how ready their states are to handle water-related disasters, and what it really takes to keep local water sources clean and safe. The findings were shared during a nationwide satellite media tour in conjunction with D S Simon Media featuring Tuija Pohjolainen-Hiltunen, Executive Vice President of Water Solutions at Kemira.

Water is essential for life, yet the systems that deliver clean, safe drinking water are under increasing pressure from climate change, aging infrastructure, and policies that do not prioritize preparing for future water-related issues within communities. The Kemira Water Index ranks 10 U.S. states alongside 10 European countries to provide a snapshot of each region’s water resilience, its ability to provide safe water and withstand environmental or infrastructure-related shocks.

The top-ranked U.S. states for water resilience were California, Minnesota, and Michigan, with Georgia rounding out the top ten. California and Minnesota also placed among the top ten globally. The study found that while some states are investing in preparedness and innovation, others lag behind, facing mounting risks from floods, droughts, and wildfires that threaten water quality and reliability.

The Kemira Water Index also reveals how Americans think about their own tap water. Despite high safety standards, many consumers continue to rely on bottled or filtered water, citing concerns about contamination and trust in local systems. The survey highlights a growing disconnect between perception and reality, one that could have major implications for public policy and sustainability efforts.

Developed with global research firm Ipsos, the Index combines scientific and social research to assess four key areas of water resilience: safety, infrastructure, governance, and consumer behavior. More than 14,000 people across the U.S. and Europe participated in the consumer survey, which explored attitudes toward water quality, conservation, and crisis readiness.

For individuals and businesses, the message is clear: water security depends on both innovation and action. The Kemira Water Index emphasizes practical steps everyone can take, from adopting water-smart habits at home to supporting policies and investments that strengthen local water systems.

Kemira, a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions, has been helping safeguard clean water supplies for over a century. With operations in the U.S. since 1984, the company continues to partner with municipalities and industries to advance water treatment technologies that protect public health and the environment.

