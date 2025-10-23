PRESS RELEASE



Paris – October 23, 2025

Bureau Veritas accelerating its LEAP | 28 strategy with two signed agreements for acquisitions in Buildings & Infrastructure and Renewables

Bureau Veritas, a global leader in Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) services, announces that it has signed agreements to acquire two companies in Europe, reinforcing its leading position and expanding into high-potential markets: Sólida in the renewables sector, and London Building Control in the Buildings & Infrastructure market. These agreements underscore Bureau Veritas’ commitment to growth within its

LEAP I 28 strategy, increasing capability, reach, and technical expertise across growth markets.

Sólida is a top-tier provider of Owner’s Engineering, Technical Advisory, and Project Management services for renewable energy projects and electrical infrastructure. It acts as a trusted technical partner for leading developers, utilities, EPC contractors, investment funds and financial institutions. The Company has demonstrated a solid track across solar, wind, and storage of nearly 2,500 projects totaling over 220 GW of renewable capacity in more than 50 countries. The considered acquisition would strengthen Bureau Veritas’ commitment to developing green objects through the creation of an end-to-end CAPEX platform to serve the evolving and growing needs of customers in the energy transition globally. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Madrid, Sólida employs c.225 professionals and generated revenues of c.€18 million in 2024.





London Building Control (LBC) is one of the UK’s leading Registered Building Control Approvers, specializing in building control services for residential and commercial projects. The Company is widely recognized among architects, developers, and public authorities across the UK, with 5 offices nationwide and more than 14,000 projects successfully delivered annually. It helps customers to navigate the complex building control requirements for premium residential constructions and refurbishments. This acquisition positions Bureau Veritas as a key leader in the market, with the addition of a large pool of accredited Registered Building Inspectors. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in London, the company has c.110 employees and generated revenues of c.€14 million in 2024.





Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas, comments:

"These considered acquisitions show our LEAP I 28 strategy in action, establishing New Strongholds and Expanding our Leadership that position Bureau Veritas at the forefront of Europe's energy transition and buildings & infrastructure development. I am looking forward to closing these two transactions in the next few weeks.”

***

