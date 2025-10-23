Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
23 October 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:22 October 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:47,177
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):459.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):466.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):464.585402

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,162,126 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of  114,768,304 have voting rights and 1,579,499 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE464.58540247,177

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
189461.5008:08:38LSE  
558462.0008:13:17LSE  
709462.0008:13:17LSE  
235461.5008:15:36LSE  
194459.5009:04:01LSE  
326459.5009:04:01LSE  
212459.0009:56:04LSE  
82463.0011:38:08LSE  
172463.0011:38:08LSE  
260463.0011:38:08LSE  
260463.0011:38:08LSE  
226463.0011:38:08LSE  
624462.5011:58:15LSE  
202462.0011:58:24LSE  
238463.5012:15:58LSE  
670463.5012:15:58LSE  
260465.5013:06:39LSE  
260465.5013:06:39LSE  
260465.5013:06:39LSE  
331465.5013:06:39LSE  
79465.5013:06:39LSE  
176465.5013:06:39LSE  
44465.5013:06:39LSE  
857465.5013:09:50LSE  
904465.5013:09:50LSE  
260465.5013:09:50LSE  
260465.0013:09:50LSE  
260465.0013:09:50LSE  
300465.0013:09:50LSE  
463465.0013:09:50LSE  
237465.0013:09:50LSE  
74464.5013:10:11LSE  
245464.5013:10:11LSE  
153464.5013:10:11LSE  
220464.5013:11:11LSE  
154466.0013:36:35LSE  
438466.0013:37:39LSE  
751466.0013:37:39LSE  
924466.0013:37:39LSE  
307466.0013:37:39LSE  
337465.0013:39:00LSE  
344465.0013:39:00LSE  
215464.5014:12:28LSE  
219464.5014:12:28LSE  
199464.5014:31:23LSE  
196464.5014:31:23LSE  
208464.5014:31:23LSE  
194464.0014:31:53LSE  
52464.0014:31:53LSE  
227464.0014:31:53LSE  
260465.0014:37:17LSE  
260465.0014:37:17LSE  
260465.0014:37:17LSE  
220465.0014:37:17LSE  
260465.0014:38:09LSE  
260465.0014:38:09LSE  
189465.0014:38:09LSE  
260465.0014:38:09LSE  
260465.0014:38:09LSE  
260465.0014:38:09LSE  
260465.0014:38:09LSE  
260465.0014:38:09LSE  
260465.0014:38:09LSE  
260465.0014:38:10LSE  
260465.0014:38:12LSE  
260465.0014:38:12LSE  
140465.0014:38:12LSE  
260465.0014:39:16LSE  
260465.0014:39:16LSE  
260465.0014:39:16LSE  
220465.0014:39:16LSE  
186466.5014:46:24LSE  
457466.0014:47:20LSE  
760466.0014:47:20LSE  
644466.0014:47:20LSE  
710466.0014:47:20LSE  
770466.0014:47:20LSE  
7466.0014:47:20LSE  
349466.0014:47:20LSE  
61466.0014:47:20LSE  
747466.0014:47:20LSE  
329466.0014:47:20LSE  
205466.0014:54:25LSE  
202466.0014:54:25LSE  
322466.0014:54:25LSE  
213466.0014:54:25LSE  
170466.0014:54:25LSE  
63466.0014:54:25LSE  
243466.0014:54:25LSE  
191466.0014:54:25LSE  
32466.0014:54:25LSE  
905464.5014:57:19LSE  
860464.5014:57:19LSE  
839464.5014:57:59LSE  
210464.5014:57:59LSE  
893464.5014:57:59LSE  
876465.0014:58:07LSE  
1,020465.0014:58:07LSE  
1,020464.5015:04:15LSE  
678464.5015:04:15LSE  
876464.5015:04:15LSE  
951464.5015:04:15LSE  
680464.5015:04:15LSE  
78464.5015:04:36LSE  
986464.5015:04:36LSE  
600464.5015:15:13LSE  
872464.5015:15:13LSE  
736464.5015:15:13LSE  
1,018464.5015:15:13LSE  
302464.5015:15:13LSE  
515464.5015:15:13LSE  
426464.5015:15:13LSE  
69464.0015:23:42LSE  
909464.0015:23:42LSE  
489464.0015:23:42LSE  
106463.5015:28:10LSE  
690463.5015:28:10LSE  
261463.5015:28:10LSE  
197463.5015:28:10LSE  
1462.5016:20:15LSE  
27462.5016:21:42LSE  
1462.5016:22:00LSE  
16462.5016:22:00LSE  
943462.5016:23:12LSE  
712462.5016:23:12LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


