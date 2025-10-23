LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

23 October 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 22 October 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 47,177 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 459.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 466.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 464.585402

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,162,126 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,768,304 have voting rights and 1,579,499 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 464.585402 47,177

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 189 461.50 08:08:38 LSE 558 462.00 08:13:17 LSE 709 462.00 08:13:17 LSE 235 461.50 08:15:36 LSE 194 459.50 09:04:01 LSE 326 459.50 09:04:01 LSE 212 459.00 09:56:04 LSE 82 463.00 11:38:08 LSE 172 463.00 11:38:08 LSE 260 463.00 11:38:08 LSE 260 463.00 11:38:08 LSE 226 463.00 11:38:08 LSE 624 462.50 11:58:15 LSE 202 462.00 11:58:24 LSE 238 463.50 12:15:58 LSE 670 463.50 12:15:58 LSE 260 465.50 13:06:39 LSE 260 465.50 13:06:39 LSE 260 465.50 13:06:39 LSE 331 465.50 13:06:39 LSE 79 465.50 13:06:39 LSE 176 465.50 13:06:39 LSE 44 465.50 13:06:39 LSE 857 465.50 13:09:50 LSE 904 465.50 13:09:50 LSE 260 465.50 13:09:50 LSE 260 465.00 13:09:50 LSE 260 465.00 13:09:50 LSE 300 465.00 13:09:50 LSE 463 465.00 13:09:50 LSE 237 465.00 13:09:50 LSE 74 464.50 13:10:11 LSE 245 464.50 13:10:11 LSE 153 464.50 13:10:11 LSE 220 464.50 13:11:11 LSE 154 466.00 13:36:35 LSE 438 466.00 13:37:39 LSE 751 466.00 13:37:39 LSE 924 466.00 13:37:39 LSE 307 466.00 13:37:39 LSE 337 465.00 13:39:00 LSE 344 465.00 13:39:00 LSE 215 464.50 14:12:28 LSE 219 464.50 14:12:28 LSE 199 464.50 14:31:23 LSE 196 464.50 14:31:23 LSE 208 464.50 14:31:23 LSE 194 464.00 14:31:53 LSE 52 464.00 14:31:53 LSE 227 464.00 14:31:53 LSE 260 465.00 14:37:17 LSE 260 465.00 14:37:17 LSE 260 465.00 14:37:17 LSE 220 465.00 14:37:17 LSE 260 465.00 14:38:09 LSE 260 465.00 14:38:09 LSE 189 465.00 14:38:09 LSE 260 465.00 14:38:09 LSE 260 465.00 14:38:09 LSE 260 465.00 14:38:09 LSE 260 465.00 14:38:09 LSE 260 465.00 14:38:09 LSE 260 465.00 14:38:09 LSE 260 465.00 14:38:10 LSE 260 465.00 14:38:12 LSE 260 465.00 14:38:12 LSE 140 465.00 14:38:12 LSE 260 465.00 14:39:16 LSE 260 465.00 14:39:16 LSE 260 465.00 14:39:16 LSE 220 465.00 14:39:16 LSE 186 466.50 14:46:24 LSE 457 466.00 14:47:20 LSE 760 466.00 14:47:20 LSE 644 466.00 14:47:20 LSE 710 466.00 14:47:20 LSE 770 466.00 14:47:20 LSE 7 466.00 14:47:20 LSE 349 466.00 14:47:20 LSE 61 466.00 14:47:20 LSE 747 466.00 14:47:20 LSE 329 466.00 14:47:20 LSE 205 466.00 14:54:25 LSE 202 466.00 14:54:25 LSE 322 466.00 14:54:25 LSE 213 466.00 14:54:25 LSE 170 466.00 14:54:25 LSE 63 466.00 14:54:25 LSE 243 466.00 14:54:25 LSE 191 466.00 14:54:25 LSE 32 466.00 14:54:25 LSE 905 464.50 14:57:19 LSE 860 464.50 14:57:19 LSE 839 464.50 14:57:59 LSE 210 464.50 14:57:59 LSE 893 464.50 14:57:59 LSE 876 465.00 14:58:07 LSE 1,020 465.00 14:58:07 LSE 1,020 464.50 15:04:15 LSE 678 464.50 15:04:15 LSE 876 464.50 15:04:15 LSE 951 464.50 15:04:15 LSE 680 464.50 15:04:15 LSE 78 464.50 15:04:36 LSE 986 464.50 15:04:36 LSE 600 464.50 15:15:13 LSE 872 464.50 15:15:13 LSE 736 464.50 15:15:13 LSE 1,018 464.50 15:15:13 LSE 302 464.50 15:15:13 LSE 515 464.50 15:15:13 LSE 426 464.50 15:15:13 LSE 69 464.00 15:23:42 LSE 909 464.00 15:23:42 LSE 489 464.00 15:23:42 LSE 106 463.50 15:28:10 LSE 690 463.50 15:28:10 LSE 261 463.50 15:28:10 LSE 197 463.50 15:28:10 LSE 1 462.50 16:20:15 LSE 27 462.50 16:21:42 LSE 1 462.50 16:22:00 LSE 16 462.50 16:22:00 LSE 943 462.50 16:23:12 LSE 712 462.50 16:23:12 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.