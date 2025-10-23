Online Gaming Market to Hit USD 281.45 Billion by 2033, Driven by 5G Expansion and Immersive Gaming Technologies | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Online Gaming Market size was valued at USD 117.52 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 281.45 Billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 11.57% over 2026-2033.

Online Gaming Market is rapidly growing with the boom of smartphones, high-speed internet, and cloud gaming platforms. The vast rollout of 5G networks has drastically lowered latency and made for a much smoother gameplay experience to both be played on and streamed, allowing for players to play multi-player seamlessly and interact with the game remotely.





The U.S. Online Gaming Market size was USD 18.18 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 46.84 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.60% over of 2026-2033.

Strong participation in esports and multiplayer games, widespread smartphone and console usage, and sophisticated internet and 5G networks are the main factors propelling the U.S. market rise.

Key Players:

Sony Group

Alphabet (Google)

Tencent

Sega

PopReach

Bandai Namco

Nintendo

Square Enix

Ubisoft

GungHo Online Entertainment

Electronic Arts (EA)

Capcom

Zeptolab

Microsoft

NEXON

Apple

Take-Two Interactive

GREE

NetEase

Amazon

Online Gaming Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 117.52 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 281.45 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.57% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Gaming Type (First-Person Shooter Game (FPS), Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) Games, Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games (MMORPGs), Battle Royale Games, Real-time Strategy Game (RTS), Online Casino Games, Others (Player versus Environment (PvE)))

• By Platform (Mobile Phone, PCs, Consoles, Others (AR/VR))

• By Gamer Type (Casual Gamers, Hardcore Gamers, Professional Gamers, Social Gamers, Single-player Enthusiasts, Multiplayer Enthusiasts)

• By Demographics (Kids (under 12), Teens (13–17), Young Adults (18–24), Adults (25–34), Middle-Aged (35–54), Seniors (55+)) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Gaming Type, in 2024, Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games (MMORPGs) Segment Dominated with 32.10% Share; Battle Royale Games are the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR 13.70%

In 2024, Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games took over the online gaming world with their emphasis on great worlds, long term play, and group forming tools. Battle Royale Games is the fastest growing segment, as the highly competitive multiplayer matches, fast-paced nature of typical Battle Royale matches, and streaming popularity, especially among young adults.

By Platform, in 2024, Mobile Phone was the Dominant Share with a 55.06% Market Share, while Consoles is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 14.40%

Mobile Phones were the largest segment in 2024 Online Gaming Market, fueled by high smartphone penetration, low mobile cost, and high access to casual and competitive games. Consoles continue to be the fastest-growing segment supported by high-end hardware power, realistic graphics rendering, and attractive titles, which are only available for console, and cross-platform multiplayer functions.

By Gamer Type, in 2024, Casual Gamers Dominated the Market with a Share of 62.10%; Multiplayer Enthusiasts the Fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 14.10%

The Online Gaming Market was largely dominated by Casual Gamers in 2024, as they are seeking casual games that are easy to play, can be played on their mobile snappy devices and by free-to-play games with in-game purchases. Multiplayer Enthusiasts are the fastest-growing segment, due to multiple facets including competitive gameplay, team-based missions and esports.

By Demographic, in 2024, Young Adults (18-24) Held the Largest Share of 56.10%; Seniors (55+) is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 12.8%

Young Adults (18–24) were the largest segment engaging in online gaming in 2024, owing to the higher participation in competitive, multiplayer, and immersive gaming, which are growing fast. The fastest-growing segment is Seniors (55+) due to older gamers having more exposure to digital technology, accessibility to casual and puzzle games, and features that facilitate social interaction.

Regional Insights:

The North America region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 132.79%. The region’s growth is boosted by high penetration of smartphones, high penetration of broadband and 5G and high expenditure on gaming subscriptions and in-app purchases. Although mobile and console platforms still dominate, adoption of cloud gaming is also accelerating.

The largest Online Gaming Market belongs to the Asia Pacific region with share 50.02%, supported by widespread smartphone usage, cheap mobile data, and high internet penetration.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025 , Sony announced the formation of teamLFG, a new PlayStation studio focused on developing team-based action games inspired by fighting games, MOBAs, and platformers.

, Sony announced the formation of teamLFG, a new PlayStation studio focused on developing team-based action games inspired by fighting games, MOBAs, and platformers. In September 2025, Google began rolling out an update to its Play Games profiles on Android, introducing new features and gaming statistics to enhance user profiles and social interaction within the gaming ecosystem.

