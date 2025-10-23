New Supervisory Board member in Saaremere Kala AS

AS PRFoods announces that Harvey Sawikin has been appointed as a Supervisory Board member of Saaremere Kala AS.



Harvey Sawikin is a lead manager of Firebird’s Eastern Europe and Russia funds. He also serves on the Management Boards of the Amber private equity funds. Harvey is a member of the Visiting Committees of both the Photographs and the Modern and Contemporary Art Departments of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and a member of the Board of Directors of Film at Lincoln Center. He is also a supervisory board member of PRFoods AS.



Harvey Sawikin owns no PRFoods AS shares directly .