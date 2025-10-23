Temenos Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Wealth Management Technology Services for Investment Advisors

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Wealth Management Technology Services for Investment Advisors 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US50734024, October 2025).

The IDC MarketScape evaluation analyzed 13 vendors against criteria relating to both present-day capabilities and future-oriented strategies.

According to the report, “Temenos provides all components needed for wealth management within one architecture. Because the CRM/advisory tools tie directly into execution and core accounting, there's no lag or reconciliation needed between what an RM sees and what operations records. Clients receive a single, consolidated platform for both their banking and investment needs, and RMs have a comprehensive view of their clients.”

Thomas Shuster, Research Director, Worldwide Capital Markets, Wealth, and Digital Asset Strategies, IDC, commented: “Temenos has established itself in wealth management technology by uniting its core banking and wealth capabilities within a single, composable architecture. The Temenos Wealth platform continues to distinguish itself through deep portfolio management functionality, global regulatory coverage, and a demonstrated ability to support complex private banking operations at scale. Its ongoing cloud and AI-driven enhancements—spanning digital advisory, next-best-product recommendations, and hybrid deployment models—demonstrate a clear commitment to innovation and client-centric flexibility across markets.”

Barb Morgan, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Temenos, said: “We’re proud to be recognized in this IDC MarketScape as a Leader in wealth management technology services for investment advisors. We believe this reflects the rich functionality and front-to-back capabilities of Temenos Wealth, as well as our proven industry expertise. As wealth managers confront changing customer demands and evolving regulations, we are excited to help them manage the intergenerational wealth transfer and target more mass affluent flows. In this context, Temenos’ integrated, AI-augmented wealth management solution remains a compelling choice for financial institutions around the world, from the largest global private banks to boutique wealth management firms."

Temenos Wealth is an integrated, end-to-end solution covering the full wealth value chain, empowering private banks, wealth managers and banks to deliver a complete, differentiated experience to their mass affluent, High Net Worth (HNW) and Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) clients. It covers digital banking, customer relationship management, portfolio management, back-office processing, market data management and analytics. Temenos Wealth helps banks reduce the cost to serve by leveraging automation, Straight Through Processing (STP), digital advisory and self-servicing.

Available to deploy on-premises, in the cloud or as SaaS, Temenos Wealth can help financial institutions to increase efficiency, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and differentiate with highly personalized services.