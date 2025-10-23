Ragnarok: Twilight Official Launching in Southeast Asia on October 23, 2025

Seoul, South Korea , Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that GRAVITY Game Vision, Ltd., Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary, has officially launched Ragnarok: Twilight, an Idle MMOARPG Mobile game, in Southeast Asia on October 23, 2025.

Ragnarok: Twilight provides the classic element of the original Ragnarok Online and features for implementing 100% equipment drop rate for the first time as Ragnarok IP title, alleviating item acquisition. It is available for download through Google Play, Apple App Store and Huawei AppGallery in Southeast Asia including Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines, etc.

Ragnarok: Twilight achieved remarkable success by ranking eight in top grossing after launching as WeChat Mini Programs game in China in February. Then it ranked second in top grossing of Apple App Store in Taiwan, sixth in Macau and eighth in HongKong after its official launch in July. Ragnarok: Twilight also received positive feedback during its closed beta test (CBT) held in Southeast Asia in September, raising anticipation among users.

Gravity stated, "Ragnarok: Twilight has recorded strong performance in previously launched regions. We have made every effort to prepare for the official launch in Southeast Asia, especially in response to the support shown during the CBT. We invite users to actively participate in the various events celebrating the official launch.”

[Gravity Official Website]

http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Ragnarok: Twilight Official Website]

https://rotwilightsea.gnjoy.hk/

[Ragnarok: Twilight Google Play Download Page]

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ggv.rogames.seacbt&pcampaignid=web_share

[Ragnarok: Twilight Apple App Store Download Page]

https://apps.apple.com/th/app/ragnarok-twilight/id6746714266?mt=8

[Ragnarok: Twilight Huawei AppGallery Download Page]

https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C114508443

[Ragnarok: Twilight Official Facebook Page]

https://www.facebook.com/EN.ROTwilight/

[Ragnarok: Twilight Official Discord Community]

https://discord.gg/wqs23KrDVH

[Ragnarok: Twilight Thailand Theme Music Video Page]

https://youtu.be/ltg2VzjVBck

[Ragnarok: Twilight English Version Cover Music Video Page]

https://youtu.be/JJZjPIPDJS8

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee

Ms. Yujin Oh

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@gravity.co.kr

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801