ApolloWallet.io Launches WebApp with Fully Integrated On-Ramp and Off-Ramp System

ROBESONIA, Pa., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading Web3 infrastructure company, today announced that the ApolloWallet.io WebApp has officially launched with a fully integrated on-ramp and off-ramp system, completing one of the most anticipated milestones in the Blaqclouds ecosystem.

This new feature enables users to fund their wallets directly with fiat and cash out instantly to major payment platforms, creating a smooth, intuitive experience for both crypto newcomers and advanced DeFi users.

Fund and Cash-Out Seamlessly

The Apollo Wallet WebApp now offers full integration with popular payment systems, including Cash App, PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, Wise, and Revolut. Through the new OnRamp/OffRamp interface, users can:

Instantly fund their Apollo Wallet with fiat currencies.

Swap and bridge between crypto and fiat in real time.

Cash out to preferred platforms without third-party intermediaries or centralized custody.



This means ApolloWallet.io users can now move funds in and out of crypto effortlessly, directly within their browser—no external exchange required.

DeFi Infrastructure Meets Real-World Finance

The on-ramp/off-ramp system runs on a multi-layered DeFi protocol powered by smart contracts and Blaqclouds’ proprietary API architecture. Key features include:

Real-time fiat and crypto settlement via supported payment apps.

Automated currency routing and rate optimization.

Fraud prevention and compliance rails built into every transaction.

Global currency support for users and merchants across multiple regions.



This decentralized architecture ensures speed, security, and transparency, giving Apollo Wallet users full control over their assets.





Bringing Web2 Users into Web3

By embedding funding and cash-out tools directly into the wallet, ApolloWallet.io serves as the bridge between traditional finance and decentralized economies. The system eliminates the friction that has long separated Web2 users from Web3 adoption.

“This is more than just another update—it’s the completion of a major phase in our roadmap,” said Shannon Hill, CEO of Blaqclouds. “The Apollo Wallet WebApp now empowers anyone, anywhere, to fund, transact, and cash out without leaving their browser. We’ve created a real-world financial bridge for crypto—simple, secure, and instant.”

About ApolloWallet.io

ApolloWallet.io is the flagship Web3 wallet in the Blaqclouds ecosystem, built to unify fiat and crypto interactions under one seamless interface. It supports cross-chain assets, ZEUSxPay merchant integration, NFT management, and direct fiat settlement through embedded DeFi infrastructure.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- ZEUSxPay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet



For a full list of platforms and solutions from Blaqclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.blaqclouds.io.

