Launch of New Public Mining Company with Advanced Stage Minera Vetas Gold Project in Colombia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 0749116 B.C. Ltd. (formerly, Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc.) (dba Terra Rossa Gold Ltd.) (the “Company”) (TSXV: TRR) is pleased to announce that as a result of the recent listing on the TSX.V under the symbol TRR, (see PR dated October 20, 2025), the Company is now well positioned to re-commence exploration and development work on its advanced stage Vetas Gold Project ("Vetas") located in Santander, Colombia, 3 km north of the multi-million ounce Soto Norte gold project. The Company holds 100% of the Vetas Gold Project.

The project was drilled from surface by CB Gold between 2010 and 2013, outlining several gold bearing veins and stockwork systems, highlighting the potential for high-grade gold and silver vein mineralization.

A total of 162 diamond drillholes totalling 71,035 m were completed on the Property between 2010 and 2013. Highlight assay results include:

Drillhole ED-DDH12-106A from El Dorado returned assays of 19.83 g/t Au and 10.6 g/t Ag over 3.3 m between 321.43 m to 324.8 m depth;

Drillhole AR-DDH11-06 from the Arias zone returned assays of 506.69 g/t Au and 89.7g/t Ag over 0.74 m between 162.32 m to 163.06 m

Drillhole RM-DDH12-11 from Real Minera returned assays of 78.14 g/t Au and 12.66 g/t Ag over 3.31 m between 98.2 m to 101.51 m.

Vetas lies within the prolific Vetas-California Mining District, within a belt of epithermal gold-silver occurrences. including the Soto Norte Project. The Vetas gold project is located adjacent to the town of Vetas, a historic mining community, approximately 70 kilometres northeast of the city of Bucaramanga. Mineralization and artisanal mining at the Vetas Gold Project comprise several narrow high-grade Au-Ag bearing veins striking northeast and northwest, moderate to steeply dipping. The area has a long history of gold mining dating back to at least the seventeenth century. Modern exploration at Vetas was only commenced by CB Gold in September 2009 and ended in 2013.



The Company plans to advance the Vetas Project in the near term with an extensive underground sampling and drilling program with the goal to better understand and expand the delineation of high-grade vein resources exploitable by underground mining methods. This work will initially involve compiling existing data, detailed underground mapping of existing mine workings, detailed underground channel sampling and prioritizing targets for subsequent drifting and underground diamond drilling.

Table 1. 2010 - 2013 historical drilling assay highlights (after Barnett and Dishaw, 2014)

Drill Hole Area From (m) To (m) Au Weighted

Average Ag Weighted

Average RM-DDH10-001 San Bartolo 179 181 2.0m@ 9.57g/t 2.0m@4.15g/t RM-DDH10-002 La Botella 208 214.9 6.9m@3.51g/t NSV RM-DDH11-006 La Botella 247.15 251.93 4.78m@5.91g/t 4.78m@218.3g/t RM-DDH11-006 La Botella 232.37 233.37 1.0m@33.5g/t 1.0m@4.7g/t RM-DDH11-009 San Bartolo 209.5 213.8 4.3m@5.14g/t 4.3m@182.3g/t RM-DDH11-009 Higueron 71.39 77.95 6.56m@2.93g/t NSV RM-DDH11-011 San Bartolo 97.2 103.8 6.6m@2.05g/t 6.6m@1.27g/t RM-DDH11-015 Higueron HW 139.05 141.73 2.68m@5.48g/t 2.68m@30.8g/t RM-DDH11-016 San Bartolo 133.3 135.3 2.0m@4.81g/t 2.0m@2.81g/t RM-DDH11-017 La Botella 134.65 143.93 9.28m@11.62g/t 9.28m@2.45g/t ED-DDH11-028 El Dorado 296.35 298.7 2.35m@3.80g/t 2.35m@38.9g/t ED-DDH11-030 El Dorado 327.8 329.41 1.61m@3.01g/t 1.61m@221.2g/t AR-DDH11-036 Arias 242.22 243.13 0.91 m @ 6.2 g/t 0.91m @ 548.0 g/t AR-DDH11-036 Arias 223.89 227.94 4.05m@1.39g/t 4.05m@33.8g/t AR-DDH11-036 Arias 198.74 201.36 2.62m@12.0g/t 2.62m@104.0g/t AR-DDH11-039 Arias 164.73 166.15 1.42 m @ 5.23 g/t 1.42m @ 61.67 g/t AR-DDH11-041 Arias 330.55 331.65 1.1 m @ 2.49 g/t 1.1m @ 12.1 g/t RM-DDH11-042 Real Minera 47 55.27 8.27m@7.84g/t 8.27m@2.95g/t LD-DDH11-045 La Peter 320.1 321.2 1.1m@8.21g/t NSV RM-DDH11-046 Real Minera 31.32 72.21 40.89m@17.17g/t 40.89m@1.5g/t RM-DDH11-046 Real Minera 115.95 146.3 30.35m@5.40g/t 30.35m@2.18g/t LD-DDH11-048 Santa Isabel 414.2 415.28 1.08m@15.62g/t 1.08m@14.3g/t LD-DDH11-048 Santa Isabel 243.45 244.15 0.7m@4.39g/t 0.7m@24.0g/t LD-DDH11-051 Los Delirios 122.6 127.73 5.13m@3.64g/t 5.13m@18.2g/t RM-DDH11-053 Real Minera 208.35 216.85 8.50m@4.49g/t 8.50m@13.81g/t LD-DDH11-054 Santa Isabel 162.2 164 1.8m@4.9g/t 1.8m@12.27g/t LD-DDH11-057 Santa Isabel 167 169.1 2.1m@6.31g/t 2.1m@20.3g/t LD-DDH11-057 Los Delirious 167 169.1 2.10@6.31g/t 2.10@11.5g/t AR-DDH11-062 Arias 249 250.7 1.70m@2.44g/t 1.70m@97.8g/t AR-DDH11-062 Arias 162.32 163.06 0.74m@506.69g/t 0.74m@89.7g/t AR-DDH11-065 Arias 232.07 235.6 3.53m@1.47g/t 3.53m@76.4g/t AR-DDH11-068 Arias 199 200 1.0m@34.75g/t 1.0m@46.7g/t AR-DDH11-070 Arias 245.05 246.7 1.65m@32.82g/t 1.65m@18.4g/t SI-DDH11-072 Santa Isabel 205 205.07 0.74m@2.60g/t 0.74m@20.0g/t RM-DDH11-075 Real Minera 44.38 45.2 0.82m@369.94g/t 0.82m@44.6g/t SI-DDH11-077 Santa Isabel 244.1 246.02 1.92m@2.01g/t 1.92m@5.58g/t ED-DDH11-079 El Dorado 212.92 215.08 2.16m@1.95g/t NSV SI-DDH11-080 Santa Isabel 167.3 168.18 0.88m@72.34g/t 0.88m@43.9g/t RM-DDH12-081 Real Minera 230.95 235.7 4.75m@29.41g/t 4.75m@15.4g/t SI-DDH12-086 Tesorito 168.77 169.8 1.03m@7.07g/t 1.03m@20.8g/t ED-DDH12-087 El Dorado 443.13 444.1 0.97m@8.75g/t 0.97m@140.9g/t ED-DDH12-087 El Dorado 388.32 391.14 2.82m@3.24g/t NSV ED-DDH12-087 El Dorado 388.32 392.3 3.98@2.23g/t 3.98@4.80g/t SI-DDH12-089 Tesorito 57.5 59.43 1.93m@1.68g/t 1.93m@40.74g/t ED-DDH12-090 El Dorado 417.3 419.18 1.88m@7.14g/t 1.05m@300.0g/t ED-DDH12-090 El Dorado 417.3 419.18 1.88@7.14g/t 1.88@404.13g/t SI-DDH12-100 Tesorito 66.8 74.4 7.6m@0.69g/t 7.6m@12.13g/t SI-DDH12-100 Tesorito 435.43 439.83 4.4m@0.69g/t 4.4m@3.2g/t SI-DDH12-102 Tesorito 142.53 143.7 1.17m@3.31g/t 1.17m@27.3g/t SI-DDH12-105 Santa Isabel 130.25 140.77 10.52@1.55g/t 10.52@3.8g/t ED-DDH12-106A El Dorado 321.43 324.8 3.37@19.83g/t 3.37@10.6g/t RM-DDH12-119 Real Minera 98.2 101.51 3.31m@78.14g/t 3.31m@12.66g/t RM-DDH12-121 Real Minera 212.1 220.35 8.25m@31.35g/t 8.25m@9.26g/t SI-DDH12-122 Santa Isabel 69.11 73.45 4.34@3.86g/t 4.34@4.2g/t RM-DDH13-145 Real Minera 248.7 249.7 1.00@4.88g/t 1.00@134.0g/t RM-DDH13-156 Real Minera 266.6 272.7 6.10@11.60g/t 6.10@1.5g/t

*True thickness is interpreted to be approximately 60-70% of drilled width.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Previous operators, CB Gold, used industry standard best practice quality control procedures during collection of drill core data, including the insertion of commercial certified control samples, sample blanks, and duplicates to monitor the accuracy and precision of their analytical results.

From October 29, 2009 until July 25, 2011 samples were sent to ALS laboratories sample preparation laboratory in Bogota, Colombia, where they were dried, crushed, split and pulverized. Subsequently, 250g pulps were sent to ALS' laboratory in Lima, Peru, for analyses. From August 28, 2011 to July 24, 2013 samples were sent to the ACME laboratories sample preparation laboratory in Medellin, Colombia where they were dried, crushed, split and pulverized. Subsequently, 250g pulps were sent to ACME's laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia, for analyses.

Drill core samples were analyzed for a 34 element suite, including Au and Ag, by ICP-MS. All samples with Au results in excess of 0.075 ppm were sent for full metallic screen fire assay. Samples identified by the logging geologists to contain visible gold or otherwise thought to contain high-grade mineralization were automatically sent for full metallic screen fire assay with an AA finish. If the metallic screen minus fraction was in excess of 10 ppm Au, then a gravimetric finish was also completed.

ACME and ALS Chemex are independent laboratories accredited to ISO 17025 by the Standards Council of Canada for a number of specific test procedures, including: fire assay for gold and silver with atomic absorption and gravimetric finish; multi-element inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy; and atomic absorption assays for silver, copper, lead and zinc.

During sampling, geologists inserted standards, duplicates, and blanks for quality control. Each batch of samples consisted of a maximum of 65 samples. Each batch included one of each of the five different types of standards (typically used at any given time), spaced every 10-20 samples. The standard sachets (packages) used were a minimum of 100g (Barnett and Dishaw, 2014)

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alfonso Rodriguez of APEX Geoscience Ltd., who is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

About the Vetas Gold Project

Vetas is located in the Northern Andes of Colombia, approximately 70 kilometres (km) northeast of Bucaramanga, Santander, Colombia (Figure 1), in the California-Vetas Mining District (“CVMD”), town of Vetas, Santander department, Colombia, within a belt of low to intermediate sulfidation epithermal gold-silver occurrences. The Vetas Gold Project comprises 9 mineral claims covering a combined area of approximately 313.9 hectares (ha).

Vetas is located in a favourable geological setting, within the Santander Massif. The local geology of the Property comprises four main geological units: 1) the Bucaramanga Gneiss Complex (Proterozoic); 2) calc-alkaline granitoids of the Santander Plutonic Group (Triassic-Jurassic); 3) sedimentary rocks (Cretaceous) unconformably overlying the gneisses and the granitoids in the western part of California-Vetas mining district; and 4) porphyritic quartz-monzodiorite to granodiorite bodies (Miocene) cross-cutting all previous units. Quartz veins, breccias and silicified tabular bodies representing magmatic hydrothermal events associated with alteration and mineralization of Plio-Pleistoscene age cross-cut/are hosted by older rocks throughout the California-Vetas Mining District.

The California-Vetas Mining District hosts a number of important epithermal gold occurrences including Aris Mining’s Soto Norte project, La Baja, San Celestino and Buenavista. Gold-silver mineralization at the Vetas Gold Project occurs in hydrothermal veins and breccias, typically associated with gray quartz and sulphides and hydrothermal breccias with gray quartz cement, hosted by argillic/phyllic altered host rocks. Zones of stockwork-like veining zones are common at surface, mainly in the Real Minera zone.

About 0749116 BC Ltd. (dba Terra Rossa Gold Ltd.)

The Company is a well-financed gold exploration and development corporation with an experienced mine development team. A local exploration and administration team is in place in Colombia, and the Company also has a local community relations office in the town of Vetas. Current Board and Management is focused on building shareholder value through and the advanced exploration and subsequent development of the Vetas project.

