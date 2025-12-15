Terra Rossa Gold Ltd. Announces Launch of Company Website

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Rossa Gold Ltd. (the “Company”) (TSXV: TRR) is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, reflecting the Company’s evolution as it advances the well established and exciting Minera Veta Gold Project in Colombia.

The website will serve as a central hub for updates on Terra Rossa Gold milestones, including advancements in its Veta's Gold Project, exploration results, and key corporate developments.

Visit the new website at www.terrarossagold.com to explore Terra Rossa's evolving story.

Terra Rossa Gold is well positioned to recommence exploration and development work on its advanced stage Veta's gold project located in Santander, Colombia, three kilometres north of the multimillion-ounce Soto Norte gold project. The company holds 100 per cent of the Vetas gold project.

The project was drilled from surface by CB Gold between 2010 and 2013, outlining several gold bearing veins and stockwork systems, highlighting the potential for high-grade gold and silver vein mineralization.

A total of 162 diamond drill holes totalling 71,035 m were completed on the property between 2010 and 2013. Highlight assay results include:

Drill hole ED-DDH12-106A from El Dorado returned assays of 19.83 grams per tonne Au (gold) and 10.6 g/t Ag (silver) over 3.3 m between 321.43 m to 324.8 m depth;

Drill hole AR-DDH11-06 from the Arias zone returned assays of 506.69 g/t Au and 89.7 g/t Ag over 0.74 m between 162.32 m to 163.06 m;

Drill hole RM-DDH12-11 from Real Minera returned assays of 78.14 g/t Au and 12.66 g/t Ag over 3.31 m between 98.2 m to 101.51 m.

Vetas lies within the prolific Vetas-California mining district, within a belt of epithermal gold-silver occurrences. including the Soto Norte project. The Vetas gold project is located adjacent to the town of Vetas, a historic mining community, approximately 70 kilometres northeast of the city of Bucaramanga. Mineralization and artisanal mining at the Vetas gold project comprise several narrow high-grade Au-Ag-bearing veins striking northeast and northwest, moderate to steeply dipping. The area has a long history of gold mining dating back to at least the seventeenth century. Modern exploration at Vetas was only commenced by CB Gold in September, 2009, and ended in 2013.

The company plans to advance the Vetas project in the near term with an extensive underground sampling and drilling program with the goal to better understand and expand the delineation of high-grade vein resources exploitable by underground mining methods. This work will initially involve compiling existing data, detailed underground mapping of existing mine workings, detailed underground channel sampling and prioritizing targets for subsequent drifting and underground diamond drilling.

Quality assurance and quality control

Previous operators, CB Gold, used industry standard best practice quality control procedures during collection of drill core data, including the insertion of commercial certified control samples, sample blanks and duplicates to monitor the accuracy and precision of their analytical results.

From Oct. 29, 2009, until July 25, 2011, samples were sent to ALS laboratories sample preparation laboratory in Bogota, Colombia, where they were dried, crushed, split and pulverized. Subsequently, 250-gram pulps were sent to ALS's laboratory in Lima, Peru, for analyses. From Aug. 28, 2011, to July 24, 2013, samples were sent to the ACME laboratories sample preparation laboratory in Medellin, Colombia, where they were dried, crushed, split and pulverized. Subsequently, 250 g pulps were sent to ACME's laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for analyses.

Drill core samples were analyzed for a 34-element suite, including Au and Ag, by ICP-MS. All samples with Au results in excess of 0.075 part per million were sent for full metallic screen fire assay. Samples identified by the logging geologists to contain visible gold or otherwise thought to contain high-grade mineralization were automatically sent for full metallic screen fire assay with an AA finish. If the metallic screen minus fraction was in excess of 10 ppm Au, then a gravimetric finish was also completed.

ACME and ALS Chemex are independent laboratories accredited to ISO 17025 by the Standards Council of Canada for a number of specific test procedures, including: fire assay for gold and silver with atomic absorption and gravimetric finish; multielement inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy; and atomic absorption assays for silver, copper, lead and zinc.

During sampling, geologists inserted standards, duplicates and blanks for quality control. Each batch of samples consisted of a maximum of 65 samples. Each batch included one of each of the five different types of standards (typically used at any given time), spaced every 10 to 20 samples. The standard sachets (packages) used were a minimum of 100 g (Barnett and Dishaw, 2014)

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alfonso Rodriguez of APEX Geoscience Ltd., who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About the Vetas gold project

Vetas is located in the Northern Andes of Colombia, approximately 70 kilometres (km) northeast of Bucaramanga, Santander, Colombia, in the California-Vetas mining district (CVMD), town of Vetas, Santander department, Colombia, within a belt of low to intermediate sulphidation epithermal gold-silver occurrences. The Vetas gold project comprises nine mineral claims covering a combined area of approximately 313.9 hectares (ha).

Vetas is located in a favourable geological setting, within the Santander Massif. The local geology of the property comprises four main geological units: 1) the Bucaramanga Gneiss complex (Proterozoic); 2) calc-alkaline granitoids of the Santander Plutonic Group (Triassic-Jurassic); 3) sedimentary rocks (Cretaceous) unconformably overlying the gneisses and the granitoids in the western part of California-Vetas mining district; and 4) porphyritic quartz-monzodiorite to granodiorite bodies (Miocene) cross-cutting all previous units. Quartz veins, breccias and silicified tabular bodies representing magmatic hydrothermal events associated with alteration and mineralization of Plio-Pleistoscene age cross-cut/are hosted by older rocks throughout the California-Vetas mining district.

The California-Vetas mining district hosts a number of important epithermal gold occurrences including Aris Mining's Soto Norte project, La Baja, San Celestino and Buenavista. Gold-silver mineralization at the Vetas gold project occurs in hydrothermal veins and breccias, typically associated with gray quartz and sulphides and hydrothermal breccias with gray quartz cement, hosted by argillic/phyllic altered host rocks. Zones of stockwork-like veining zones are common at surface, mainly in the Real Minera zone.

About Terra Rossa Gold

The company is a well-financed gold exploration and development corporation with an experienced mine development team. A local exploration and administration team is in place in Colombia, and the company also has a local community relations office in the town of Vetas. Current board and management is focused on building shareholder value through and the advanced exploration and subsequent development of the Vetas project.

